St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI- Drugs and Possession of Cocaine

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

      

CASE#: 26A4000750

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James LeBlanc                 

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks              

CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 1/26/2026 at approximately 2057 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91-S MM 104

VIOLATION: DUI-Drugs & Possession of Cocaine

 

ACCUSED: Kyle Hawksworth

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury barracks responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Interstate 91 near mile marker 104 in Newbury. The operator was identified as Kyle Hawksworth (46) of Newport VT. While speaking with Hawksworth, Troopers observed signs of impairment. Hawksworth was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury barracks for processing. He was cited to appear in Orange County Superior Court on 3/30/2026 at 0830 hours and released.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 3/30/2026 – 0830 hours

COURT: Orange County Criminal Court

LODGED: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI- Drugs and Possession of Cocaine

