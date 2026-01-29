St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI- Drugs and Possession of Cocaine
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A4000750
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James LeBlanc
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111
DATE/TIME: 1/26/2026 at approximately 2057 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91-S MM 104
VIOLATION: DUI-Drugs & Possession of Cocaine
ACCUSED: Kyle Hawksworth
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury barracks responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Interstate 91 near mile marker 104 in Newbury. The operator was identified as Kyle Hawksworth (46) of Newport VT. While speaking with Hawksworth, Troopers observed signs of impairment. Hawksworth was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury barracks for processing. He was cited to appear in Orange County Superior Court on 3/30/2026 at 0830 hours and released.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 3/30/2026 – 0830 hours
COURT: Orange County Criminal Court
LODGED: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
