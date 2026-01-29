Benjamin Johnston Announces Debut Rizzoli Book as Studio Celebrates 10 Years of Design Excellence

Cover of "Refined Interiors: Timeless Homes for Modern Living" by Benjamin Johnston (Rizzoli, February 2026) Benjamin Johnston - Partner and Creative Director of Benjamin Johnston Design A study from Benjamin Johnston's debut book Refined Interiors, featured by Architectural Digest. Photo: Julie Soefer

The designer's debut Rizzoli book arrives as his Houston-based studio marks 10 years of award-winning interiors and architecture. National tour begins February.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Interior designer Benjamin Johnston announces the publication of his debut coffee table book, Refined Interiors: Timeless Homes for Modern Living (Rizzoli, February 2026), marking a defining milestone in his career and coinciding with the tenth anniversary of Benjamin Johnston Design Showcasing Johnston’s personal residence alongside eight rarely-before-seen homes, Refined Interiors offers an intimate look into the philosophies that have shaped his work over the past two decades, from the unexpected parallels between design and theatre, to the embrace of imperfection, and his belief that homes should blend history, artistry, and modern comfort. The book is available for pre-order now.Upon release, Johnston will embark on a national book tour, with a series of special appearances hosted by leading design centers and industry partners across the country. Event details and additional appearances will continue to be announced ahead of the book’s debut, and currently secured highlights include:February 17 - Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) with Jill Cohen of LUXE Interiors + Design (Orlando, Florida)March 3 - Design LA Hosted by Visual Comfort (Los Angeles, California)March 19 - The Washington Design Center Spring Market hosted by RUE IV (Washington, D.C.)April 15 - Dallas Design Days Hosted by Visual Comfort (Dallas, Texas)April 25 - High Point Market Keynote Series with Design Leadership Network (High Point, North Carolina)September 26 - Lauritzen Gardens Antiques and Design Show (Omaha, Nebraska)A full schedule can be found at benjaminjohnston.com/book A DECADE OF DESIGN EXCELLENCEThe release of Refined Interiors arrives as Benjamin Johnston Design prepares to celebrate its tenth anniversary in 2026. Since its founding, the studio has built a global portfolio of architectural and interior projects recognized for their classical rigor, modern clarity, and impeccable craftsmanship.In recent years, the firm has expanded into a full-service, whole-home practice with the launch of its architecture division in 2023 and has earned significant recognition, including the John Staub Award from the Institute of Classical Architecture and Art, the Palladio Award for Residential Architecture, an Architectural Digest home tour (August 2025), and cover features in Traditional Home and LUXE Interiors + Design Houston (Fall 2025).Johnston continues to shape the industry through leadership roles, serving as Chair of the High Point Market Authority’s Diversity Advocacy Alliance and as a Board Member for the High Point Market Authority.EXPANDING PORTFOLIO OF LICENSED COLLECTIONSWith a discerning eye for craftsmanship and materiality, Johnston channels his creative vision into a growing roster of licensed product collections. Recent and upcoming launches include a third-edition furniture collection with Chaddock Home, an expanded line of wallcoverings, textiles, and trims for S. Harris, and a new suite of fireplace surrounds and mosaics with MATERIAL Bespoke Stone + Tile.As the firm marks a decade of design excellence, its commitment remains steadfast: to create with care, serve with joy, and pursue excellence in all that it does. This milestone year celebrates the work that has defined the firm’s legacy, as the team continues to build on the vision and innovation that will guide its future.ABOUT BENJAMIN JOHNSTONBenjamin Johnston is the Partner and Creative Director of Benjamin Johnston Design, an award-winning, internationally published architecture and interiors studio celebrated for crafting classic, curated, and cool environments shaped by nearly two decades of technical expertise and creative innovation. Based in Houston with projects across the United States and abroad, Johnston leads the firm in merging refined form with purposeful function, reflecting a mission rooted in beauty, positivity, and excellence.Please direct all media inquiries, interview requests, and partnership opportunities to:

