Richmond Bookkeeping Firm Tri-County Bookkeeping Now Accepting New Small Business Clients

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tri-County Bookkeeping , a Richmond-based bookkeeping firm, is now accepting new clients for monthly bookkeeping , payroll services, and financial recordkeeping support.The firm serves small businesses throughout Greater Richmond and the Tri-Cities, including Henrico, Chesterfield, and Hanover counties, as well as Petersburg, Hopewell, and Colonial Heights. Owner Noe Juarez works primarily with solo operators and businesses with up to thirty employees across industries including restaurants, skilled trades, home services, and retail.Outsourced bookkeeping has become increasingly common among small businesses, particularly those without dedicated administrative staff. The arrangement allows owners to maintain accurate financial records without hiring a full-time employee or spending evenings categorizing transactions."We decided early on that we weren't going to try to scale up quickly," said Noe Juarez, owner of Tri-County Bookkeeping. "We've seen firms where clients get passed around every few months. The bookkeeper barely knows the business. We'd rather work with fewer clients and actually understand how their operations run."The firm offers monthly bookkeeping, catch-up bookkeeping for businesses that have fallen behind, payroll processing, accounts payable and receivable management, QuickBooks setup and support, inventory management, project cost tracking, and sales tax services.Juarez holds QuickBooks ProAdvisor and Payroll certifications and earned a business degree from American InterContinental University. Before starting Tri-County Bookkeeping, he spent more than a decade running and managing small businesses, which required him to maintain his own books and prepare financial documentation for accountants and lenders.That experience shaped the firm's approach to client work. Financial records are maintained with an understanding of what business owners actually need from their books—whether preparing for tax season, applying for financing, or simply knowing whether the business is profitable.New clients typically begin with an initial assessment to determine the current state of their books and identify any catch-up work required. The firm uses QuickBooks Online and communicates directly with clients' accountants during tax season.Tri-County Bookkeeping is based in Richmond, Virginia. Prospective clients can contact the firm directly through its website.

