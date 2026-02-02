Tickets Now On Sale for 2026 Beljanski Integrative Cancer Conference

The Most Cutting-Edge Solutions For Helping Your Body Fight Cancer — June 26–28, 2026, San Diego (optional June 29 upgrade)

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Beljanski Foundation announced today that tickets are on sale for the 2026 Beljanski Integrative Cancer Conference , taking place June 26–28, 2026 at the Marriott La Jolla in San Diego, California, with optional ticketed upgrade experiences available on select evenings and on Monday, June 29.This three-day, in-person event is designed for patients, caregivers, and integrative health practitioners and features a wide range of science-based topics focused on delivering the most cutting-edge solutions for helping your body fight cancer. The conference is produced by The Beljanski Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, and serves as a mission-driven fundraiser supporting the Foundation’s next phase of cancer stem cell research.Research Impact Driving the 2026 ConferenceThe inaugural conference fully funded breast cancer stem cell research using specific plant-based compounds. Building on those encouraging results, the Foundation is now applying those same plant compounds to its next research focus: prostate cancer stem cells.“The Beljanski Integrative Cancer Conference is for people who want substance. Practical education, proven strategies, and real momentum behind the research,” said Sylvie Beljanski, founder of The Beljanski Foundation. “Join us in San Diego to learn from respected integrative experts while helping to fund the next phase of cancer stem cell research.”Confirmed Speakers (as of February 2, 2026)Sylvie BeljanskiNathan CraneLeigh Erin Connealy, MDAntonio Jimenez, MDJennifer Simmons, MDRobert Scott BellFrancisco Contreras, MDChristine Schaffner, NDMichael Karlfeldt, NDCarlos Bautista, MDMarlene Siegel, DVMHenry Ealy, NDMonisha Bhanote, MDDan Rubin, NDCara Fuhrman, MDDavid Minkoff, MDJohn A. Richardson, Jr.Dr. Carol LourieJohn Hall, PhDConference At-a-GlanceFriday–Sunday (June 26–28): Main conference weekendOptional ticketed upgrades: Friday workshop, Saturday gala, Sunday movie night, and Monday Mexico clinic tourTickets and DetailsTickets, agenda highlights, and all event details are available at: https://integrativecancerconference.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.