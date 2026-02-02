Tickets Now On Sale for 2026 Beljanski Integrative Cancer Conference
The Most Cutting-Edge Solutions For Helping Your Body Fight Cancer — June 26–28, 2026, San Diego (optional June 29 upgrade)SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Beljanski Foundation announced today that tickets are on sale for the 2026 Beljanski Integrative Cancer Conference, taking place June 26–28, 2026 at the Marriott La Jolla in San Diego, California, with optional ticketed upgrade experiences available on select evenings and on Monday, June 29.
This three-day, in-person event is designed for patients, caregivers, and integrative health practitioners and features a wide range of science-based topics focused on delivering the most cutting-edge solutions for helping your body fight cancer. The conference is produced by The Beljanski Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, and serves as a mission-driven fundraiser supporting the Foundation’s next phase of cancer stem cell research.
Research Impact Driving the 2026 Conference
The inaugural conference fully funded breast cancer stem cell research using specific plant-based compounds. Building on those encouraging results, the Foundation is now applying those same plant compounds to its next research focus: prostate cancer stem cells.
“The Beljanski Integrative Cancer Conference is for people who want substance. Practical education, proven strategies, and real momentum behind the research,” said Sylvie Beljanski, founder of The Beljanski Foundation. “Join us in San Diego to learn from respected integrative experts while helping to fund the next phase of cancer stem cell research.”
Confirmed Speakers (as of February 2, 2026)
Sylvie Beljanski
Nathan Crane
Leigh Erin Connealy, MD
Antonio Jimenez, MD
Jennifer Simmons, MD
Robert Scott Bell
Francisco Contreras, MD
Christine Schaffner, ND
Michael Karlfeldt, ND
Carlos Bautista, MD
Marlene Siegel, DVM
Henry Ealy, ND
Monisha Bhanote, MD
Dan Rubin, ND
Cara Fuhrman, MD
David Minkoff, MD
John A. Richardson, Jr.
Dr. Carol Lourie
John Hall, PhD
Conference At-a-Glance
Friday–Sunday (June 26–28): Main conference weekend
Optional ticketed upgrades: Friday workshop, Saturday gala, Sunday movie night, and Monday Mexico clinic tour
Tickets and Details
Tickets, agenda highlights, and all event details are available at: https://integrativecancerconference.com
Nick Gogel
The Beljanski Foundation
conference@beljanski.org
