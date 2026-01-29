Taxpayer Advocate Service announces 2026 funding for Low Income Taxpayer Clinic grant recipients

IR-2026-14, Jan. 27, 2026

WASHINGTON — The Taxpayer Advocate Service today announced the award of more than $22.5 million in matching grants to 145 qualified Low Income Taxpayer Clinics nationwide for the 2026 grant year, which runs from Jan. 1, 2026, to Dec. 31, 2026.

“LITCs continue to be a lifeline for taxpayers who need help the most,” said National Taxpayer Advocate Erin M. Collins. “These grants will strengthen the clinics’ ability to provide expert assistance, protect taxpayer rights, and ensure vulnerable taxpayers are not left to navigate complex tax issues alone. The remarkable impact of the LITC Program is made possible by the clinicians, volunteers, advocates, and members of Congress who champion this work. Their dedication has transformed countless lives, and this funding helps ensure that mission endures and grows.”

Through the LITC Program, the IRS awards matching grants of up to $200,000 per year to qualifying organizations. The program is administered by TAS, an independent organization within the IRS, led by the National Taxpayer Advocate. Although LITCs receive partial funding from the IRS, LITCs and their employees and volunteers operate independently from the IRS.

LITCs support taxpayers through a wide range of services, including:

Providing pro bono representation to assist low-income taxpayers in resolving tax disputes with the IRS;

Educating taxpayers for whom English is a second language about their rights and responsibilities as taxpayers; and

Identifying and advocating for issues that impact these taxpayers.

A list of 2026 grant recipients PDF is available on the LITC Grant Information page on the Taxpayer Advocate Service website.

Additional information about LITCs and their work is available in IRS Publication 5066-A PDF, Low Income Taxpayer Clinic Program.