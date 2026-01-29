Use online tools when claiming One, Big, Beautiful Bill tax advantages for families and education

IR-2026-16, Jan. 28, 2026

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service encourages taxpayers to use online tools and take a few simple steps to prepare for claiming new and expanded tax benefits under the One, Big, Beautiful Bill. Families planning to claim the Child Tax Credit, the Adoption Credit, or pay for educational expenses should review these changes before filing.

Refund timing for early EITC/ACTC filers

Most early filing taxpayers who claim the Earned Income Tax Credit and Additional Child Tax Credit can expect their refunds by March 2, 2026, if they:

Choose direct deposit.

Submit a complete and accurate return.

Have no issues with their return requiring an additional IRS review.

Check Where’s My Refund? by Feb. 21, 2026, for a personalized refund date. Some financial institutions may take extra time to make refunds available, and weekend or holiday delays may occur. You can also check with your financial institution if you believe the refund has been processed, but you still don’t see the funds in your bank account.

Taxpayers are responsible for all the information on the return, and any errors may delay processing.

Speed tax refunds with direct deposit

The IRS is phasing out paper tax refund checks. Direct deposit remains the fastest and most secure method to receive a refund. Refunds sent by mail may take six weeks or longer to arrive.

Access tax information with IRS Individual Online Account

With an IRS Individual Online Account, taxpayers can securely access and view tax account information, check refund information, manage payments, and interact with the IRS at any time.

Review key information before filing

To help avoid delays, taxpayers should:

Confirm their Identity Protection PIN and Social Security numbers are accurate.

Ensure each dependent’s name and SSN match their Social Security cards when claiming EITC or ACTC.

Verify each dependent’s credit selection is correctly marked in the Dependents section.

Review the entire return, even if someone else prepared it.

For the latest updates on the One, Big, Beautiful Bill and how it affects filing your federal tax return, visit One, Big, Beautiful Bill Provisions on IRS.gov.