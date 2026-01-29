Governor Newsom deploys incident management resources and personnel to Tennessee amid deadly winter storm 

The deployment comes as the eastern half of the country experienced heavy snowfall, ice accumulation, and subfreezing temperatures, resulting in hazardous road conditions, stranded motorists, and disruptions to critical infrastructure.

The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) is facilitating the deployment of the California-based Complex Incident Management Team and resources to support response efforts in Tennessee. These deployments will help support Tennessee’s response while maintaining California’s emergency response readiness at home.

“California is proud to assist Tennessee with highly trained local government firefighters during this winter storm response,” said Acting Cal OES Director Tina Curry. “Mutual aid ensures that states can rely on one another during extreme events, and California’s firefighters are prepared to support life-saving operations wherever they are needed.”

About Complex Incident Management Teams

Complex Incident Management Teams (CIMTs) are highly trained teams, consisting of federal and local government firefighters, designed to manage large-scale, complex emergencies that require advanced coordination, planning, and operational oversight. These teams support local and state authorities by providing incident command, operations, logistics, planning, and finance expertise during major disasters, including severe winter storms.

CIMTs help integrate incoming resources, establish effective incident management structures, and support unified command to ensure safe operations and response efforts are coordinated efficiently across jurisdictions.

Personnel deployed to support Tennessee are drawn from experienced fire agencies located in California with extensive backgrounds managing all-hazards incidents nationwide.

California’s mutual aid leadership

California-based experts and resources have been deployed to a long list of state, national, and even international disasters. Last year, California resources responded to Washington, Alaska, Texas, New Mexico, Oregon, Jamaica, Arizona, and Puerto Rico. Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria, Hurricane Katrina, Hurricane Rita, and Hurricane Ian, are among other events California has supported.