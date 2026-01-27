When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: January 27, 2026 FDA Publish Date: January 28, 2026 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared Allergen – Sesame, Wheat Company Name: Koikoi Trading Inc. Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Commerce, CA – Koikoi Trading Inc. is recalling certain lots of FU ZHOU FISH BALL products in multiple pack sizes (200g, 400g, and 5LB) because the products may contain undeclared allergens: wheat and sesame. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat and/or sesame run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The products were distributed through foodservice and e-commerce channels and may have reached consumers through direct delivery to restaurant customers, distributors, and online fulfillment. Distribution reach may include CA, WA, OR, NY, FL, TX, NJ, IL, MA, GA, AZ, NV, CO.

Product Details / How to Identify:

Product Name: FU ZHOU FISH BALL

FU ZHOU FISH BALL Brand: YABA

YABA Storage: Keep Frozen

Pack Size Details:

200g (consumer pack)

UPC / Item #81009389866 item#27010

Lot Code(s): 08/12/2025

Best By / Expiration Date ：08/11/2027 400g (consumer pack)

UPC / Item # 81009389131 ITEM# 27550

Lot Code(s):09/02/2025

Best By / Expiration Date(s): 09/01/2027 5LB (foodservice pack)

Pack Size: 4/5LB

UPC / Item #: UPC: 81009389132 | Item #: 27530

Lot Code(s): 11/11/2025

Best By / Expiration Date(s): 11/12/2027

Shelf Life: 24 months

Health Risk / Illnesses:

To date, no illnesses have been reported.

Reason for Recall:

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that product potentially containing wheat and sesame was distributed in packaging/labeling that did not declare the presence of these allergens in the ingredient statement and allergen declaration. This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

What Customers/Consumers Should Do:

Consumers who have an allergy to wheat and/or sesame should not consume the products. Foodservice customers should stop using the products, segregate any remaining inventory, and label it as “Hold – Recall.” Please contact Koikoi Trading Inc. at 323-588-9888 Monday–Friday, 9:00 AM–5:00 PM (Pacific Time) or info@koikoitrading.com for return/credit/replacement instructions.

