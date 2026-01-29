Esquire Digital Wins 2026 AVA Digital Award for Female-Led Law Firm Video

Agency honored for commercial video spotlighting female leadership at Anapol Weiss, directed by Ricky Leighton.

MEDFORD, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Esquire Digital , a leading marketing and PR agency exclusively serving law firms, has won its first AVA Digital Award in the Commercial & Promotional Video category. The agency earned recognition for its “Fearless. Focused. Female. Anapol Weiss” video, directed and produced by Ricky Leighton, Director of Video Production.The winning video features lead attorneys at Anapol Weiss and explores how being part of a female-led law firm has shaped their careers. Through thoughtful storytelling, the video highlights the firm’s approach to navigating complex, high-stakes cases by helping survivors regain their voice and advocating for justice in a way that is meaningful to them.“We knew we wanted to highlight the dedicated female leadership at Anapol Weiss while honoring the legacy of the firm’s founders,” said Leighton. “This video balances sensitive storytelling with empowering testimony from experienced trial attorneys.”The AVA Digital Awards is an international competition recognizing excellence in digital media. With thousands of entries across more than 260 categories, past Gold AVA Award winners include Amazon, Deloitte, Lockheed Martin, and other global brands.About Ricky Leighton and Esquire DigitalRicky Leighton serves as Director of Video Production at Esquire Digital, where his work includes firm overview videos, client testimonials, and video advertising campaigns for law firms nationwide.In 2025, Leighton received a Gold Viddy Award and a Gold MarCom Award for short-form web video. In 2024, his work for an Esquire Digital client earned the Golden Gavel Award for Best Client Testimonial, further establishing his reputation for emotionally driven video storytelling within the legal industry.Esquire Digital is a full-service marketing and PR agency built exclusively for law firms. The agency provides content creation, social media strategy, video production, and national media outreach to help attorneys grow their brand, build credibility, and achieve measurable results.

Fearless. Focused. Female. | AVA Award-Winning Law Firm Video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.