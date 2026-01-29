TNT Med Services Redefines Telemedicine with Personalized, Concierge Care Across Five States

TNT Med Services

MOUNT LAURREL, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TNT Med Services, a concierge telemedicine practice founded in 2022, has expanded its healthcare delivery model to serve patients across Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Texas, and Virginia The multi-state telehealth company provides accessible, personalized medical care to individuals unable to receive traditional in-office treatment.

For many Americans, healthcare is often delayed due to cost, demanding schedules, limited access, or negative past experiences within traditional healthcare settings. TNT Med Services addresses these persistent barriers by moving care beyond the traditional office model and offering a more accessible virtual platform and cost-conscious alternative for busy professionals, families with limited access to care, underinsured, and individuals seeking discreet, confidential medical support.

Led by founders Antonia Jones, MSN, APRN, FNP-C, and Dr. Tessaneka Hill, APRN, FNP-C, PMHNP-BC, DNP-C the organization brings together more than 40 years of combined clinical experience. Their approach centers on uncovering root causes of illness, creating targeted treatment plans, and providing ongoing clinical support to achieve lasting health outcomes.

TNT Med Services offers a comprehensive range of telemedicine services designed to meet diverse patient needs. The practice provides urgent care visits, weight-loss management, prescription refills, medical marijuana evaluations, medication-assisted treatment, and evaluation and management of headaches and migraines.

The concierge model distinguishes the practice from traditional telehealth services by emphasizing continuity of care and individualized treatment strategies. Highly qualified clinicians meet patients where they are—whether at home, at work, or on the go—delivering evidence-based care through a supportive, patient-centered framework.

Since its founding, the company has evolved from a small concept into a multi-state operation dedicated to reshaping healthcare delivery. The practice continues to expand access to quality medical services while maintaining its foundational commitment to compassionate, personalized care.

Services are delivered by board-certified nurse practitioners with extensive training in both primary care and mental health specialties, ensuring comprehensive clinical expertise across multiple areas of medicine.

