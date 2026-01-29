Indoor Golf Design & LaserShot Announce a Partnership to Create a New Category of Immersive Simulation Environments

Voted Top Indoor Golf Simulator Installer New Laser Shot Entertainment Indoor Golf Simulator & Skeet Shooting

Indoor Golf Design and LaserShot partner to create luxury multi-purpose simulators merging elite golf performance with military-grade tactical training tech.

This partnership is about pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in a residential or commercial simulation environment” — Brad Lefebvre, CEO of Indoor Golf Design

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Indoor Golf Design (IGD), the leader in luxury custom-built golf simulators , and LaserShot, Inc., a global provider of military and law enforcement firearms training solutions, today announced a strategic partnership to create a new category of immersive, multi-purpose simulation environments. This first-of-its-kind collaboration will integrate LaserShot’s military-grade marksmanship and tactical training technology into IGD’s bespoke, high-end residential and commercial simulator rooms, offering a seamless, all-in-one solution for both elite golf performance and professional-grade shooting simulation.The partnership addresses a growing demand for multi-functional entertainment and training spaces, creating the ultimate experience for discerning homeowners, private clubs, and specialized commercial facilities. The integrated system will allow users to transition instantly from a world-class golf simulator, featuring renowned courses and advanced analytics, to a realistic and secure tactical training environment for personal defense, sport shooting, and competitive marksmanship.“This partnership is about pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in a residential or commercial simulation environment,” said Brad Lefebvre, CEO of Indoor Golf Design. “Our clients are always looking for the best, and by partnering with LaserShot, we can now offer them an experience that is truly unparalleled. The ability to have a custom-designed golf sanctuary that transforms into a cutting-edge tactical training center is a game-changer.”LaserShot’s technology, which includes MIL-STD 810G rated hardware and advanced courseware used by the U.S. Army, Navy, and Air Force, will be fully integrated into IGD’s custom-designed enclosures. The system will feature the standard IGD high end museum grade projector, high quality durable screen, hit-detection cameras, and a wide array of simulated firearms with realistic recoil and handling.“We’ve spent over two decades perfecting the science of simulation for the most demanding clients in the world,” said Paige T. Manard, CEO and President of LaserShot, Inc. “This partnership with Indoor Golf Design allows us to bring that same level of realism and training fidelity to a new and discerning market. It’s a perfect fit. We are creating a new standard for what a simulator can be.”The partnership will offer a range of solutions, from fully integrated, custom-built rooms to modular tactical add-ons for existing IGD clients. The companies will also develop turnkey commercial offerings for facilities that want to provide both golf entertainment and professional-grade firearms training, such as police departments, private security firms, and high-end entertainment venues.About Indoor Golf Design: With over 20 years of experience, Indoor Golf Design is the premier integrator of custom-designed and installed golf and multi-sport simulator rooms. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, the company provides end-to-end solutions, from 3D design and visualization to custom fabrication and professional installation. Trusted by CEOs, celebrities, and professional athletes, IGD delivers bespoke golf simulation environments that combine luxury design with cutting-edge technology.About LaserShot, Inc.: Founded in 1999, LaserShot, Inc. is a global leader in firearms and force-of-force simulation systems for military, law enforcement, and commercial clients. Headquartered in Stafford, Texas, the company provides a comprehensive ecosystem of training solutions, including portable marksmanship simulators, immersive crew trainers, and high-fidelity simulated weapons. LaserShot’s technology is used by military and law enforcement agencies around the world to enhance readiness and operational effectiveness.

Pro Golf Simulator Installation Company

