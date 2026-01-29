NJ Hair Institute Announces Opening of Surgeon‑Led Hair Transplant Clinic in Parsippany, New Jersey

Visit NJ Hair Institute at Parsippanny, New Jersey

NJ Hair Institute opens in Parsippany under board-certified surgeon, offering advanced hair transplant solutions including FUE, FUT, PRP therapy, and SMP.

PARSIPPANY, NEW JERSEY, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Jersey’s hair‑loss sufferers have a new destination for natural‑looking, confidence‑restoring hair transplants. The NJ Hair Institute has opened its boutique clinic at 10 Lanidex Plaza W Suite 213 in Parsippany. Founded and led by Dr. Kenneth L. DiStefano, a board‑certified MD and hair transplant surgeon, the clinic’s mission is to deliver superior personalized care in the hair restoration field.“Hair loss affects far more than appearance; it can undermine a person’s sense of self,” said Dr. DiStefano. “I entered hair restoration to improve lives. At NJ Hair Institute we focus on delivering natural results that restore confidence.”Our clinic offers minimally invasive follicular unit extraction (FUE), which transplants follicular units one by one to minimize visible scarring, while follicular unit transplantation(FUT) aka strip harvesting allows more follicles to be transplanted when broader coverage is needed. Adjunct options like Platelet‑rich plasma (PRP) therapy use the patient’s own blood plasma to stimulate dormant follicles and enhance transplant outcomes, while scalp micropigmentation (SMP) offers a non‑surgical way to add an appearance of density or camouflage scars. Each treatment plan is designed by Dr. DiStefano to match the patient’s hair‑loss stage and goals.NJ Hair Institute welcomes clients from across New Jersey and beyond for a complimentary consultation. To learn more or schedule an appointment, visit njhairinstitute.com, call (973) 592‑HAIR (4247) or email info@njhairinstitute.com. The office is located at 10 Lanidex Plaza W Suite 213, Parsippany, NJ 07054.NJ Hair Institute is a surgeon‑led hair restoration clinic in Parsippany, New Jersey . Founded by board‑certified hair transplant surgeon Dr. Kenneth L. DiStefano—who brings over 15 years of experience in aesthetic medicine and a personal understanding of hair loss—the institute provides individualized FUE and FUT hair transplant surgeries, platelet‑rich plasma therapy, scalp micropigmentation, and customized medical hair‑loss solutions. Its mission is to deliver natural‑looking results, restore confidence, and to treat each patient with compassion and meticulous care.

