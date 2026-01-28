Overland Park, Kansas Man Sentenced to 189 Months for Child Pornography

An Overland Park, Ks. man was sentenced on Jan. 27, 2026, by the Honorable Roseann A. Ketchmark to 189 months imprisonment in the Bureau of Prisons to be followed by 15 years of supervised release.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.