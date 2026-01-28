Nevada Child Predator Sentenced in the District of Utah to 25 Years’ Imprisonment

ST. GEORGE, Utah – A Nevada woman was sentenced today to 300 months’ imprisonment after she sexually exploited a child, recorded the sexually explicit conduct and then distributed it to a co-offender, with whom she had a relationship.

