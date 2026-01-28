Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,573 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 350,893 in the last 365 days.

Nevada Child Predator Sentenced in the District of Utah to 25 Years’ Imprisonment

ST. GEORGE, Utah – A Nevada woman was sentenced today to 300 months’ imprisonment after she sexually exploited a child, recorded the sexually explicit conduct and then distributed it to a co-offender, with whom she had a relationship.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Nevada Child Predator Sentenced in the District of Utah to 25 Years’ Imprisonment

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.