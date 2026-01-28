Eagle Butte Man Found Guilty of Threatening Federal Official

United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that a jury has convicted Joseph Lafferty, age 68, of Eagle Butte, South Dakota, of one count of Threatening a Federal Official following a 3-day jury trial in federal district court in Pierre, South Dakota. The verdict was returned on January 23, 2026.

