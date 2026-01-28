Submit Release
Indictment Charges Dubai Resident with Fraud, Money Laundering, and Identity Theft Offenses

A federal grand jury in Bridgeport has returned a nine-count indictment SAUL SHALEV, 36, a dual U.S.-Israeli national, with offenses stemming from an alleged scheme that defrauded numerous small and medium-sized businesses and commercial lenders.

