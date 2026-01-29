Recruiting for Good Rewarding Ladies VIP Trips to Experience The Sweetest Tennis

2027 Love to Experience The Sweetest French Open, US Open, or Wimbledon Participate in Recruiting for Good to earn the all-inclusive championship tennis reward www.TennisLadiesParty.com Made Just for You! Love to experience The sweetest Bucket List Experiences in Art + Fashion + Sports Participate in Recruiting for Good www.2027LadiesParty.com Made Just for You!

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find professionals to fund causes and rewards referrals with gift cards for the sweetest hotels and VIP Tix

Ladies love to experience The Sweetest Tennis at French Open, US Open, or Wimbledon? Our reward is made just for You!” — Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find professionals to fund causes we love; and is rewarding referrals to companies hiring with bucket list experiences.Recruiting for Good launches meaningful reward Tennis Ladies Party . The Reward is reserved for ladies who have made a difference in the community for ten years. Ladies who successfully participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program earn the all-inclusive tennis championship experience According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "We're using our company for good to reward the sweetest French Open, US Open, and Wimbledon experiences; rewarding just 3 all-inclusive bucket list experience for each destination in 2027 (London, NY, and Paris). Earn a $3000 luxury travel gift card to stay at The Sweetest Hotels, and a pair of VIP TIX for a men's or women's semifinal game!"How to Earn Tennis Ladies Party Experience?The Reward is reserved for ladies who have made a difference in the community for ten years.Participate in Recruiting for Good's Referral Program.1. Introduce an HR Manager or Executive responsible for hiring to Recruiting for Good.2. Recruiting for Good helps company find an employee and earns a finder's fee.3. Recruiting for Good rewards referral with a Tennis Ladies Party experience.Carlos Cymerman adds, "Ladies love to experience, fund, and share The Sweetest Tennis experience at The French Open, US Open, or Wimbledon with a small group of girlfriends; this is made just for you ( www.SweetLadiesFund.com experiences together)!'"AboutSince 1998, value driven staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love in Accounting, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund causes we love! To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Love to party for Good? Participate in Recruiting for Good to Earn The Sweetest Rewards; www.LovetoPartyforGood.com Is Made Just for You!Recruiting for Good serves ladies who have made a difference for 10 years; through The Social Co-Op. We’re using recruiting for good collaboratively to fund and reward referrals with the sweetest bucket list experiences in Art + Fashion + Sports www.2027LadiesParty.com Made Just for You!Ladies love to experience The French Open, The US Open, or Wimbledon and stay at the sweetest hotel? Participate in Recruiting for Good to earn the bucket list experience you deserve! www.TennisLadiesParty.com Made Just for You! (To earn any tennis experience, must participate in referral program by July 1st, 2026.)Ladies love to share any of the sweetest bucket list experiences with a group of 4 to 6 girlfriends. Here is the solution made for you www.SweetLadiesFund.com Experiences Together!SWEET VIP TIX"I have known Kenny, the owner of First Choice Tickets for 40 years, and he has always delivered the best concert and sport tickets. And will be rewarding ladies with the sweetest VIP tickets for our bucket list experiences." Carlos Founder Recruiting for Good4tix.com / First Choice Tickets is an A+ rated BBB company in business for 34 years.We are A+ Google rated and members of the National Association of Ticket Brokers (NATB.org).

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.