DOXA Talent Expands into Cincinnati with New Franchise Led by Montoya Hawthorne 

DOXA® Talent announces its Cincinnati franchise launch, led by talent strategy leader Montoya Hawthorne, expanding offshore and nearshore workforce support.

At DOXA, growth does not come at the expense of people. My goal is to help Cincinnati businesses scale in a way that is honest, humane, and built to last.” — Montoya Hawthorne

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DOXATalent, a leader in offshore and nearshore workforce solutions, announces the launch of its Cincinnati franchise, led by talent strategy leader Montoya Hawthorne . The expansion brings DOXA’s people-first approach to global staffing to businesses across the greater Cincinnati area.Montoya Hawthorne brings more than 15 years of experience partnering with founders, executives, and operators through periods of growth, change, and organizational transformation. Her work has focused on helping leaders design clear roles, fair systems, and operating rhythms that allow teams to perform consistently without burnout.“Montoya brings exactly the kind of leadership we look for in a DOXA franchise partner,” said David Nilssen, CEO of DOXA Talent. “She understands how teams actually work, and she leads with integrity, clarity, and a deep respect for people. Cincinnati businesses will benefit greatly from her approach.”Why DOXA TalentAs hiring conditions tighten and expectations around flexibility and collaboration continue to rise, Cincinnati businesses are looking for practical ways to extend their teams while protecting culture and performance. DOXA helps organizations do exactly that by building ethical, high-performing remote teams that integrate seamlessly into existing workflows.Montoya chose DOXA because it aligns with how she already supports leaders, not as a vendor, but as a strategy and execution partner. DOXA’s model treats global talent as people, not headcount, and helps businesses scale with systems designed to last.What Cincinnati Businesses GainLocal companies gain:- Up to 70 percent savings on labor costs without sacrificing quality- Full-time, culture-aligned remote professionals working U.S. hours- Secure, compliant infrastructure with HR, payroll, and equipment managed end to end- Flexible team structures that scale with real business needs- Ongoing support to ensure clarity, consistency, and long-term impactA Local Partner with Global ReachDOXA combines local leadership with access to a global talent network, allowing businesses to stay focused on their customers, products, and teams while building sustainable operations.“At DOXA, growth does not come at the expense of people,” said Hawthorne. “My goal is to help Cincinnati businesses scale in a way that is honest, humane, and built to last.”About DOXATalentDOXA focuses on strong training, secure operations, and long-term team alignment, helping clients scale with confidence. DOXA’s VIPs are equipped to work in modern AI-supported environments, allowing businesses to operate efficiently while keeping people at the center of their teams.Learn more about DOXA Talent Cincinnati Northeast: DOXAtalent.com/cincinnati-ne Explore franchise opportunities: DOXAfranchising.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.