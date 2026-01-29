Tim Tebow to Headline Road to Life 2026 Fundraiser at Lander University

Tim Tebow Speaking.

Annual fundraiser supports life-affirming services for women, men, and families across Greenwood and surrounding counties.

Every year, individuals face life-altering decisions without support. Road to Life ensures no woman or man walks through those moments alone.” — CrossRoads Women’s Center Leadership

GREENWOOD, SC, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CrossRoads Women’s Center will host Road to Life 2026 , its largest annual fundraising event, on Thursday, April 16, 2026, at Lander University’s Finis Horne Arena. The evening will feature a keynote address from internationally known speaker, athlete, and humanitarian Tim Tebow.Road to Life is an annual event that brings together supporters from across the Lakelands to champion life, strengthen families, and provide hope to individuals facing unexpected pregnancies and parenting challenges. The event will take place in Lander University’s 3,000-seat arena, with doors opening at 5:00 p.m. and the program beginning at 6:30 p.m.Proceeds from Road to Life 2026 will directly support the mission of CrossRoads Women’s Center, which provides free, life-affirming care and resources to women, men, and families across Greenwood, Abbeville, Laurens, Saluda, Edgefield, McCormick, and surrounding counties.“Every year, thousands of individuals in our community face life-altering decisions without the support they need,” said CrossRoads leadership. “Road to Life exists to ensure that no woman or man has to walk through those moments alone.”Funds raised through the event support a wide range of services, including free pregnancy testing, limited obstetric ultrasounds, Abortion Pill Reversal support, parenting and life-skills education through the BrightCourse “Earn While You Learn” program, material assistance such as diapers, formula, car seats, and cribs, trauma-informed peer counseling, post-abortion healing support, and the expansion of services at the Abbeville satellite clinic and into McCormick County.Tim Tebow is a speaker, entrepreneur, college football analyst for ESPN and SEC Network, the author of five New York Times bestsellers, and the founder of the Tim Tebow Foundation - dedicated to bringing Faith, Hope, and Love to those needing a brighter day in their darkest hour of need. Through the Foundation, he is also the founder of Night to Shine, an annual worldwide prom experience that celebrates and honors people with special needs. Prior to his current endeavors, Tim was an NFL quarterback, a two-time NCAAF national champion, Heisman Trophy winner, and College Football Hall of Fame inductee.“At Road to Life 2026, Tim Tebow will challenge and inspire attendees to stand for life, serve others, and make a lasting impact in their community,” event organizers said.Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available. General admission and sponsored seating options are offered.For more information, to purchase tickets, or to become a sponsor, visit www.CrossroadsPregnancyCenter.org/road-to-life-2026 or contact the office at (864) 223-1147.

