Border Patrol agents apprehend four immigration violators after suspicious activity at Calais Bank

CALAIS, Maine – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Calais Station apprehended four illegal aliens for immigration violations Jan. 24 after responding to reports of suspicious activity at an ATM at Machias Savings Bank in Calais.

The individuals left the scene in a black Toyota RAV4. Agents located the vehicle on Route 9 in Crawford and conducted a traffic stop. A records check revealed the registered owner had a final order of removal and had failed to depart the country as required.

Further investigation determined all four occupants were illegally present in the United States and admitted to their immigration status. Three had final orders of removal and had not complied with departure requirements. The fourth individual was out on bond from a previous immigration arrest and was found to be in violation of his bond conditions.

All four aliens were processed for immigration violations and will be transferred to the Enforcement and Removal Operations division of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and remain there pending removal.

“The safety of our agents and the communities we serve is paramount,” said Houlton Sector Chief Derrick Stamper. “The relationships we have built with local law enforcement and residents make these types of apprehensions possible. Border Patrol agents are members of these communities and have a vested interest in making them as safe as possible.”

Individuals present in the United States illegally may preserve future immigration options by self-deporting through CBP Home. To begin the process, download the CBP Home App at https://go.dhs.gov/wqB.