CBP and PHL Airport launch Enhanced Passenger Processing for U.S. travelers returning from overseas

PHILADELPHIA — U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Philadelphia International Airport announced today the launch of Enhanced Passenger Processing technology at Philadelphia International Airport.

Enhanced Passenger Processing utilizes advanced facial comparison technology and biometric software to provide U.S. citizens with a touchless, seamless, and secure international arrivals experience. U.S. citizens experience the same high level of security assurance with fewer steps and reduced processing times.

CBP and PHL Airport launched Enhanced Passenger Processing, which reduces traveler wait times and improves the international arrivals experience for U.S. citizens.

The technology allows CBP officers to focus on traveler interaction and higher-risk travelers while automating routine processing for eligible U.S. citizens with no enforcement concerns.

EPP is available at 15 U.S. airports, six CBP Preclearance airports in Aruba, Canada, and Ireland, five seaport ports of entry, and one land border crossing. Since launching EPP nationally in August 2025, CBP officials have observed a 25% reduction in wait times for U.S. citizens.

When a U.S. citizen arrives at the inspection area, auto-capture cameras operated by CBP officers capture their photo using biometric facial comparison technology. Within seconds, the system compares the live image to photos already in CBP's holdings, such as a passport photo, verifies the traveler's identity and citizenship status, runs law enforcement vetting, and creates a crossing record.

While the process is rapid and touchless, CBP officers are still on hand to instruct passengers on the process and assist them during screening.

Any passenger wishing to not participate in the EPP process will need to notify an officer and they will then go through the standard international arrivals process.

“EPP is an innovative, secure, biometric solution designed to streamline the international arrivals experience for U.S. citizens while enhancing Customs and Border Protection’s national security mission and enforcement capabilities,” said Cleatus P. Hunt, Jr., CBP’s Area Port Director for the Area Port of Philadelphia. “PHL Airport is a major transatlantic hub. Travelers arriving at PHL Airport will feel the benefits of this new technology in shorter wait times, faster processing through CBP arrivals inspection, and the improved ability to make their connecting flights.”

PHL’s IT Department worked with CBP to implement EPP. The airport has a number of Wi-Fi and networking infrastructure upgrades underway to support new technology such as the EPP.

“PHL is proud to be one of the airports selected to offer EPP for the millions of US citizens that arrive on international flights. As a major transatlantic hub, being able to quickly process through customs and head home or to a connecting flight is one of the best guest experiences we can offer travelers. Thank you to CBP for training our Customer Care Team on the new process so that we can support passengers who have questions and continue to provide exceptional service to our guests.”

In fiscal year 2024, CBP processed over 420 million travelers at ports of entry — a 6.6% increase from the previous year. CBP continues to roll out airport modernization enhancements to support the expected increase in international travel. Enhanced technology ensures better allocation of resources, allowing officers to focus on higher-risk travelers, which aligns with CBP’s national security mission.

CBP also provides a suite of mobile applications to help travelers streamline their entry into the U.S. All CBP mobile apps are free and available through the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, or by visiting the CBP Mobile Apps Directory.

CBP’s Global Entry mobile app, available to use at 78 locations, allows pre-approved members to complete their entry processing on their phones before leaving the aircraft.

CBP’s Mobile Passport Control app, available to use at 53 ports of entry, including 14 Preclearance locations and four seaports, is a free, fast, and secure way to submit their passport and travel information before arriving at a CBP inspection station. The app is available to U.S. citizens, lawful permanent residents, certain Canadian citizens, and Visa Waiver Program travelers.

CBP’s Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA Mobile) app enables travelers potentially eligible to enter the United States under the Visa Waiver Program to submit ESTA applications online or in app easily and quickly from their smartphones, mobile devices or tablets.

Travelers are still required to meet legal requirements and have proper documents for entry, are subject to inspection, and must adhere to visa terms or risk detention and removal. A visa is a privilege, not a right, and only those who respect our laws and follow the proper procedures will be welcomed.

For more information on visas and passports, please visit travel.state.gov. Travelers may also visit the Know Before You Go page on CBP.gov.

