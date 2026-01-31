HEAT Interactive Launches AI Powered Voice Game Trivia Champions on Amazon Alexa and Fire TV

HEAT Interactive launches Trivia Champions

An AI powered voice trivia game bringing competitive and social gameplay to smart speakers and TVs

.Voice and TV screens remain massively underutilized for games. TV's aren't just for movies.” — Nardi Braho

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HEAT Interactive today announced the availability of Trivia Champions , an AI powered voice trivia game now live on Amazon Alexa and Fire TV. Designed for casual players, families, and friends, Trivia Champions turns everyday devices into interactive game show experiences controlled entirely by voice.Trivia Champions uses AI driven voice interaction to enable fast paced trivia battles, dynamic question delivery, and hands free gameplay without the need for controllers or downloads. Players can compete across a wide range of trivia categories and earn ranks and bragging rights through simple voice commands.On Fire TV, Trivia Champions features on screen visuals, live scoreboards, and a polished game show style presentation optimized for living room play. On Alexa enabled devices, the AI powered voice experience delivers seamless hands free gameplay designed specifically for voice first interaction.“Voice and TV screens remain massively underutilized for games,” said Nardi Braho, Founder of HEAT Interactive. “With Trivia Champions, we combined AI powered voice interaction with instant accessibility. No downloads, no controllers. Just say a phrase and you are playing. Alexa and Fire TV are the perfect platforms to launch this experience.”Trivia Champions supports both solo play and competitive formats, making it suitable for households, watch parties, and social play. The game is optimized for shared environments and leverages AI to deliver responsive, natural voice based gameplay.The launch marks HEAT Interactive’s first major release as the studio builds a broader portfolio of AI powered, voice native, and TV first games for platforms including Roku, Samsung Smart TVs, and other connected TV ecosystems. Additional platform availability is planned following the initial Amazon Alexa and Fire TV release.AvailabilityOn Alexa say, “Alexa, play Trivia Champions”On Fire TV search for Trivia Champions or launch via Alexa voice commandsFor more information, visit https://www.playheatgames.com About HEAT InteractiveHEAT Interactive is a game studio focused on AI powered voice first and TV native gaming experiences across major smart TV and connected device platforms, including Amazon Alexa, Fire TV, Roku, and Samsung Smart TVs. The company’s mission is to make games more accessible by removing traditional barriers such as controllers, downloads, and complex onboarding.

