Alliance Creative Group (ACGX) Announces the Launch of HairGrowthX and https://hairgrowthx.in/

HairGrowthX was built to fix this problem using Ai and a performance-led and verification-first approach," said CEO of Alliance Creative Group, Inc. Paul Sorkin.

NEW DELHI, INDIA, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alliance Creative Group, Inc., ( http://www ACGX .us) (Stock Symbol OTC: ACGX) is pleased to announce the official launch of https:// hairgrowthx .in/, a proprietary digital growth platform developed and operated by Alliance Creative Group, Inc. that was designed to solve one of the biggest challenges faced by hair transplant and hair treatment clinics in India - consistent, qualified, treatment-ready patient leads.HairGrowthX is India’s only 2-step verified lead generation platform exclusively built for Hair Growth, Hair Transplant, and Hair Wellness services. Every lead generated through HairGrowthX goes through OTP verification and tele-verification, ensuring clinics receive only serious, high-intent, and treatment-ready clients.The Indian hair treatment industry, valued at over $5 billion dollars, continues to grow rapidly. However, most clinics still struggle with unpredictable lead quality, high marketing costs, and low patient conversions. HairGrowthX has been developed to bridge this gap by offering an end-to-end, data-driven patient acquisition system exclusively for hair clinics.HairGrowthX focuses on:Using Unique Ai Characters and Voice Agents for better engagementHigh-intent patient lead generationOTP + tele-verified inquiriesClinic-specific landing pagesDigital ad optimizationAutomated follow-upsPerformance-based growth strategies“Hair clinics spend heavily on marketing but still struggle with genuine patient inquiries. HairGrowthX was built to fix this problem using Ai and a performance-led and verification-first approach,” said CEO of Alliance Creative Group, Inc. Paul Sorkin. “We are not just generating leads; we are delivering treatment-ready patients.”HairGrowthX operates on a CPL (Cost Per Lead and Cost per Appointment) model and provides clinics with verified inquiries, transparent reporting, and growth support - enabling clinics to focus on patient care and outcomes.For more information, visit: https://HairGrowthX.in About Alliance Creative Group, Inc.Alliance Creative Group, Inc. (ACGX) is a parent holding company focused on acquiring, developing, and scaling digital assets through a shared-resource ecosystem. 