HLK Marketing Launches Online Reputation Management for Lawyers Service And Strategic Partnership Program

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HLK Marketing , a boutique online reputation management firm led by President and ORM expert Hayden Koch, announced a new Reputation Management for Lawyers service alongside a formal partnership program for law firms across the United States. The new offering focuses on high-stakes search results, Google reviews, and court record exposure that cost firms and their clients new business every day.Lawyers still lose qualified clients because a branded search on Google or AI tools returns a complaint site, forum thread, or a handful of one-star reviews before a firm website. In many matters, especially divorce, defamation, executive disputes, and D&O issues, public court documents and news coverage follow clients long after a case ends. Prospects research names on Google, see negative links, and move on to the next attorney.The new HLK Marketing service provides firms with a dedicated reputation framework built on legal use cases and real search behavior. The program combines advanced suppression of negative links, targeted review generation, and ongoing monitoring for branded and case-related queries. Campaigns focus on high-intent searches for both the firm name and individual attorneys, aiming to reshape page-one results across Google and other major search engines.Alongside the service, HLK Marketing introduced a lawyer partnership channel for firms that want a trusted, behind-the-scenes reputation partner for sensitive matters. Defamation, high-net-worth divorce, regulatory action, and executive-level disputes often require both legal strategy and technical search expertise. HLK works directly with partner firms to educate clients on digital risk, align with case strategy, and provide white-glove reputation repair for individuals who cannot afford another negative headline or review.“Our best legal partners understand that a dismissal or favorable settlement does not erase a front-page search result,” said Hayden Koch, Founder and President of HLK Marketing. “Every engagement centers on one outcome. Protect the client, clear harmful links from view, and rebuild trust where prospects make decisions first, on Google.”The firm already supports several Orange County-based law firms through confidential arrangements and now plans to roll out the model to select partners nationwide. Engagements include private reporting for partners, clear measurement on search movement, and education for both partners and clients on how online reputation shapes intake volume and referral trust.Based in Orange County, HLK Marketing has spent more than a decade helping lawyers, executives, and high-profile individuals repair and protect online reputations through technical SEO, suppression campaigns, and AI-aware search strategies. The new service and partnership program extend that same standard to firms that want a reliable, expert resource for their most sensitive matters.Attorneys and firm leaders can learn more about HLK Marketing’s reputation management services for lawyers or request a confidential discussion here

