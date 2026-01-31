Silicon Valley Hair Institute is proud to announce new content focused on FUE Hair Transplant Surgery.

As a hair transplant surgeon, I not only keep up with technology but I also learn how to explain it to laypeople in simple term.” — Dr. Miguel Canales

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Silicon Valley Hair Institute , a professional hair transplant practice in Foster City at https://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/ , led by Dr. Miguel Canales, is proud to announce updated content on "follicular unit extraction" or FUE . FUE is a modern, robotic-based hair transplant methodology. As both men and women may experience hair loss, interested individuals are encouraged to visit the newly updated content to learn more and possibly request a free consultation. The newly updated content helps clients understand their options before having a one-on-one consultation."As a hair transplant surgeon, I not only keep up with technology but I also learn how to explain it to laypeople in simple terms. When I meet with patients, I change my language so they understand their options when it comes to mitigating hair loss," stated Dr. Miguel Canales, founder of Silicon Valley Hair Institute. "The newly updated content also aims to be a good first step, but the second step is always a one-on-one consultation."The new post for FUE hair transplant by Silicon Valley Hair Institute can be reviewed at https://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/we-explain-high-tech-fue-transplant-in-a-low-tech-way/ . Dr. Miguel Canales helps patients understand the process for hair loss surgery through a robust website, and – more importantly – through a compassionate, informative one-on-one process. Dr. Canales begins by meeting with the patient for a free consultation and by listening to the patient's expectations for hair restoration. Then, Dr. Canales conducts a medical review of an individual's hair loss and recommends the best approach for success.The clinic uses the ARTAS surgical robot. Modern FUE hair transplant conducted with the ARTAS surgical robot has been shown to improve patient outcomes in appropriate circumstances ( https://ishrs.org/fue-what-is-it/ ). The FUE process involves the robot extracting donor hairs throughout the head. This process can avoid visible linear scarring post-surgery. Hair transplant surgery can take up to eight hours, depending on the area being treated. Most patients notice new hair growing around three months after the operation.SVHI is located in Foster City and serves Bay Area residents living in cities such as San Mateo, Palo Alto, Mountain View, and Atherton. Men and women interested in more details about FUE hair transplant surgery can review the clinic page https://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/hair-transplant/ . Since the office is conveniently located and there is an additional intake office in Palo Alto, California, it is easy for patients to come in for the one-on-one consultation. (Those looking for cosmetic dermatology are referred to the company's parallel service at https://svaestheticderm.com/ ).When a surgeon needs to explain the FUE hair transplant process to a patient, they may need to simplify their language. Clear communication about hair restoration surgery can lead to better understanding about hair loss and possible mitigation techniques.ABOUT SILICON VALLEY HAIR INSTITUTESilicon Valley Hair Institute ( https://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/ ) is led by top-rated California hair transplant surgeon Dr. Miguel Canales. It is one of the best robotic hair transplant clinics in the San Francisco Bay Area. Dr. Canales offers both FUT (Follicular Unit Transplant) and FUE (Follicular Unit Extraction) procedures. The clinic specializes in hair loss and restoration needs in San Francisco, San Jose, and the Silicon Valley Peninsula. Areas served include Sunnyvale, Mountain View, Palo Alto, Los Altos, Menlo Park, Atherton, Redwood City, and beyond.

