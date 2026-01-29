Visit Unforgettable Forgottonia Announces America 250 and McDonough County Bicentennial Celebrations in Macomb, Illinois

America 250 Collage of Macomb, IL

New Tourism Map and digital hub invite visitors to explore Macomb’s role in America’s story as planning begins for 2026.

To celebrate America 250... we’re inviting travelers to see Macomb not just as a place on the map, but as a setting where some the nation’s most interesting history has its roots.” — Jock Hedblade, Executive Director of MACVB

MACOMB, IL, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the nation commemorates America’s 250th anniversary in 2026, Visit Unforgettable Forgottonia is proud to announce that Macomb and McDonough County, Illinois, will play a meaningful role in this once-in-a-generation celebration. The announcement coincides with the upcoming 200th anniversary of McDonough County, which was officially established on January 26, 1826, and the 100th anniversary of nearby Route 66, which was officially named in 1926.Together, these milestones position Macomb and McDonough County as a destination where visitors can experience America’s story through authentic small-town history, culture, and community.“To celebrate America 250 and McDonough County’s Bicentennial, we’re inviting travelers to see Macomb not just as a place on the map, but as a setting where some the nation’s most interesting history has its roots,” said Jock Hedblade, Executive Director of Macomb Area Convention and Visitors Bureau (MACVB). “This celebration provides the perfect opportunity to showcase that we are a destination—with deep history, one-of-a-kind experiences and attractions, and the latest resources today’s travelers and visitors want to plan an Unforgettable getaway.”A Destination Worth DiscoveringLocated in Western Illinois, Macomb offers a compelling mix of history, culture, and hands-on experiences tied to the American story. Macomb is located near the historic Route 66, offering a natural stop on a Midwestern road trip—connecting travelers to the people, places, and stories that shaped a nation.Visitors can explore:Macombopoly, the World’s Largest Monopoly Game, played across Macomb’s historic Downtown Courthouse Square. The experience honors Macomb native Elizabeth Magie, creator of The Landlord’s Game—a 1904 invention that served as the foundation for what later became Monopoly. Through a custom mobile app, participants move through real-world spaces that mirror the game board, blending history, storytelling, and playful exploration while highlighting one of America’s most iconic cultural products.Abraham Lincoln history, as Macomb and McDonough County are recognized through the National Park Service as Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Areas. Visitors can explore documented sites connected to Lincoln’s legal work, his 1858 Senate campaign, one of the first photographic images of the future president ever taken, and landmarks made in his honor, including the nation’s only Living Lincoln Topiary Monument, a roadside attraction which brings history into the public landscape.Underground Railroad and Civil Rights history, which highlights McDonough County’s pivotal role in assisting freedom seekers traveling north and earned the county’s designation as a National Underground Railroad Network To Freedom Area. This legacy continued into the 20th century through C.T. Vivian, a Macomb native and key pioneer of the Civil Rights Movement, who worked shoulder-to-shoulder with Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.Historic Downtown Macomb, centered around a traditional Midwestern Courthouse Square, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The area features preserved 19th-century architecture, locally owned businesses, public art, murals and a famed Courthouse as a centerpiece that reflect the community’s history and character.Music heritage, rooted in the legacy of saxophonist “Big” Al Sears, a Macomb native who performed with Duke Ellington and Lionel Hampton, as well as other legends including Little Richard and Chuck Berry. His famed career reflects the region’s connection to early jazz through the foundations of Rock & Roll and is demonstrated annually at the Al Sears Music Festival in September.A full overview of what visitors can experience can be found at www.visitforgottonia.com , including a curated list of the Top 10 Things to Do in Macomb, Illinois.New Tourism Map Helps Visitors Plan AheadIn conjunction with this announcement, Visit Unforgettable Forgottonia has released a new Tourism Map using tech from Wayward Travel , which is designed to help visitors begin planning future trips. While winter is not peak travel season, the map serves as a valuable planning resource—highlighting attractions, dining, accommodations, attractions, historic sites, and more throughout Macomb and McDonough County.Visitors can find the Tourism Map, curated itineraries, and planning resources at www.visitforgottonia.com , reflecting the region's dedication to welcoming guests in every season.America 250 Hub Launches for 2026 PlanningTo support the upcoming anniversary, Visit Unforgettable Forgottonia has also launched a new digital hub at www.visitforgottonia.com/a250 , which will serve as the central resource for America 250 activities and events in Macomb. The site will feature historical context, attractions, self-guided experiences, and planning tools leading into and throughout 2026.In celebration of America’s 250th anniversary and McDonough County’s Bicentennial, Macomb invites travelers to step into a destination where the nation’s past comes to life through authentic places, stories, and experiences.For trip ideas, planning tools, and to explore America 250 in Macomb, visit www.visitforgottonia.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.