PropQwiz Awards Life-Changing $350,000 Grand Prize to First Winner, a Las Vegas Mother

The Free, Live Daily Mobile Game Challenges Players to Guess Real Home Listing Prices in Order to Win Free Rent or Mortgage

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, mobile real estate trivia app PropQwiz , presented by PrimeLending , a PlainsCapital Company, announced its first-ever Grand Prize winner. Las Vegas mother and bus driver, Andrea B., was named the PropQwiz inaugural winner after playing nearly every day since September, earning the $350,000 Grand Prize toward a home of her own.PropQwiz is a free mobile game that combines real estate obsession with real opportunity, challenging participants to guess the listing prices of actual homes across the U.S. for the chance to win large cash prizes. Every weekday at 6pm PT/9pm ET PropQwiz hosts its signature PQ Daily live game, where participants get five clues about a real home and just 15 seconds to enter their best guess as to its price. The closer the guess, the more PropTIX (entries) participants earn, increasing their chances of winning any of PropQwiz’s many prizes.After competing alongside players nationwide and accumulating thousands of PropTIX through daily play and mini games, one of Andrea’s PropTIX was randomly selected, earning her $350,000 toward a future home purchase. The moment became real when Andrea returned from her bus route to her employer’s depot to find the PropQwiz mascot, PQ, waiting to surprise her with a check, with friends and family gathered to celebrate. Her win marks PropQwiz’s milestone first Grand Prize giveaway.“We started PropQwiz because everyone is already scrolling real estate listings for fun, so we thought, why not turn that habit into a real chance to win something meaningful?” said Jim Casey, CEO of PropQwiz. “Our north star has always been to give away as many homes as possible, especially at a time when owning a home feels out of reach for so many people. Celebrating this first Grand Prize win and seeing it help provide a real path to home ownership is an incredibly rewarding moment.”Since launching, PropQwiz has built a growing community of players who tune in daily to view unique homes across the country, learn about home values across the country, and compete for cash prizes, all from their mobile devices. PropQwiz also awards $2,500 in weekly rent to players across the country, with more than $75,000 given away so far.PropQwiz is available to play completely free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, or by visiting www.propqwiz.com , with live games every day and always-on PQ minis. There is no purchase required. For complete Official Rules: https://propqwiz.com/rules/ ###About PropQwizPropQwiz is an interactive mobile game that blends real estate, trivia and entertainment. Through daily live games and interactive challenges, PropQwiz gives players the chance to win meaningful prizes to help with their rent or mortgage. PropQwiz is changing the way people interact with real estate by turning casual curiosity into life-changing opportunity.About PrimeLendingPrimeLending, a PlainsCapital Company, is a national home lender that has been helping Americans achieve their homeownership dreams. Known for making the mortgage process simple, transparent, and rewarding, PrimeLending combines personal guidance with innovative digital tools to deliver a best-in-class* experience from application to closing. With a 96% customer satisfaction rating** and a wide range of loan options, PrimeLending is dedicated to providing expert service and long-lasting financial confidence. PrimeLending is a wholly owned subsidiary of PlainsCapital Bank, which in turn is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH). For more information, visit.*Mortgage CX Best-In-Class Lender Awards (2024)**Survey administered and managed by an independent third party following loan closing. 96% satisfaction rating refers to the rating our customers give our loan officers. PrimeLending received an overall 96% Customer Satisfaction Rating for the period 1/1/24-12/31/24.PrimeLending and PropQwiz are independent, unaffiliated companies. PrimeLending is a presenting sponsor only and does not operate or administer the PropQwiz application or promotions. Participation has no impact on any mortgage loan application or credit decision. All loans subject to credit approval. Rates and fees subject to change. PrimeLending, a PlainsCapital Company (PrimeLending) NMLS: 13649. Equal Housing Lender.

