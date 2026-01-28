CMS announces drugs selected for third round of drug price negotiations

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Jan. 27 announced 15 drugs under Medicare Parts D and B selected for the third round of price negotiations. Negotiations will occur this year and any resulting prices will become effective in 2028. CMS said the selected drugs accounted for nearly $27 billion, or nearly 6%, in total prescription drug spending under Parts D and B between November 2024 and October 2025. Additionally, CMS released a list of the top 50 negotiation-eligible drugs based on combined expenditures under Parts D and B.

