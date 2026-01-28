CMS issues proposed rule on oversight of organ procurement organizations

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Jan. 28 released a proposed rule that would update conditions for coverage for organ procurement organizations. The proposal would eliminate regulatory requirements that limited the Secretary of Health and Human Services in certifying new OPOs, clarify the OPO designation process, modify the appeals process for OPOs, and update and add certain key definitions, among other changes. CMS also seeks comments on various topics, including a new process to certify OPOs; conflicts of interest in organ and tissue procurement; automated electronic referrals, from donor hospitals to OPOs; and alternative approaches to OPO designation and non-renewal of OPO agreements.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.