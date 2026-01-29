Institute of Medicine of Chicago Welcomes Archana Chatterjee, MD, PhD, & Beena Peters, DNP, RN, as New Officers

Institute of Medicine of Chicago

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chicago – The Institute of Medicine of Chicago (IOMC), a leading 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to advancing health equity, is pleased to announce the appointments of Archana Chatterjee, MD, PhD, as President-Elect, and Fellow of IOMC, and Beena Peters, DNP, RN, FACHE, FABC, FAAN, as Secretary, and Fellow of IOMC. The Board of Governors unanimously approved both appointments on December 11, 2025.

“Welcoming Dr. Archana Chatterjee and Dr. Beena Peters in these roles marks a pivotal moment for IOMC,” said Dr. Lorenzo Pence, FACOFP, FAODME, Billings Fellow, President, IOMC. Dr. Pence, who also serves as Senior Vice President for Osteopathic Accreditation at the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education, added, “Their passion and expertise will energize our mission to close gaps in care, foster innovation, and champion a healthier future for all. I appreciate the support of the Board as we continue the success of IOMC, over 110 years, in advancing health equity.”

Dr. Chatterjee, a dynamic force in academic medicine, has served as Vice President of the IOMC and previously as a Board Director. She currently serves as Dean of Chicago Medical School and Senior Vice President for Medical Affairs at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science, where she inspires innovation and excellence. Trained as a pediatric infectious disease specialist, Dr. Chatterjee has practiced in her field for over 20 years and has conducted over 120 clinical trials, published over 100 peer-reviewed articles, 26 invited review articles, 31 book chapters, and one book.

She serves as an ad hoc reviewer for 35 scientific journals, has delivered more than 1000 lectures, and given 210 presentations at international, national, regional, and local events. Additionally, she has served as the course director for over 30 CME programs, participated in over 100 media interviews, and written 30 newspaper articles.

“It is a true privilege to serve as President-Elect of IOMC at such a transformative time,” said Archana Chatterjee, MD, PhD. “I am inspired by the collective purpose of our Board and leadership team, and I am eager to help shape bold new initiatives that will enrich lives and build healthier communities.”

Dr. Beena Peters, DNP, RN, is a driving advocate for maternal and child health. She most recently served as a Board Director at IOMC, and now chairs the IOMC Maternal & Child Health Workgroup, where her leadership sparks actionable change. Dr. Peters previously served as the System Chief Nursing Executive at Cook County Health System, making a lasting impact on patients and professionals alike.

“Being named Secretary of IOMC is a distinct honor,” said Beena Peters, DNP, RN. “I am excited to champion our shared mission—especially in maternal health—while collaborating across disciplines to create brighter, healthier futures for all. I look forward to advancing IOMC’s vital work in behavioral health, social determinants, lead exposure, and beyond.”

As a transformational leader with more than 25 years of progressive healthcare leadership experience, Dr. Peters served as System Chief Nursing Executive at Cook County Health, most recently. In this role, she oversaw nursing practice across hospitals, correctional health, ambulatory care, public health, and the Medicaid managed care plan. Before joining Cook County Health, Dr. Peters held a variety of nursing and hospital leadership roles, including Administrator of Children’s Hospital, Founding Director of the NIDCAP Training Center, Director of Payroll and Nursing Information Systems, and Associate Chief Nursing Officer at the University of Illinois Hospital. Dr. Peters is a Fellow of the Johnson & Johnson Nurse Innovation Fellowship, the American College of Healthcare Executives, The Advisory Board, and the American Academy of Nursing.

She serves on numerous community and educational boards, including the UIC College of Nursing External Advisory Board, the UIC Master of Healthcare Administration Advisory Board, and served the Advocate South Asian Cardiac Center Advisory Board. Dr. Peters is also the founding president of the Indian Nursing Association of Illinois. Her exceptional leadership has been recognized with the 2023 Joan L. Shaver Outstanding Illinois Nurse Leader Award, the Jonas Salk Health Leadership Award from March of Dimes, the Woman Icon Award, and the Outstanding Professional Award from KCCNA.

Dr. Pence is a long-standing board member with enduring dedication to IOMC, as is evident in the many leadership roles he has held, including Secretary (2020-2022), President Elect (2022-2023), President (2023–2024), Past President 2024-2025, and President Elect and Secretary July-August 2025). During a time of transition, he stepped up as President, embodying resilience and vision. Beyond IOMC, Dr. Pence is the Principal Investigator of the ACHIEVE Career & Networking Program, which empowers Black and Latino medical and dental students to excel and lead in their fields.

He, as a former dean, is a longtime family medicine physician who served as the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine’s (WVSOM) vice president for academic affairs and dean from 2011 to 2014 and vice president of Graduate Medical Education and Rural Outreach from 2014 to 2015. Since 2015, Dr. Pence has served as the senior vice president of osteopathic accreditation for the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME).

Dr. Pence has received national awards including the 2024 American Osteopathic Association (AOA) Mentor of the Year, the 2024 American College of Osteopathic Family Medicine (ACOFP) Excellence in Advocacy Award, the 2023 American Association of Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine (AACOM)/Assembly of Osteopathic Graduate Medical Educators (AOGME) Special Lifetime Achievement Award, and the 2022 Association for Hospital Medical Education (AHME) John C. Leonard Award.

The Institute of Medicine of Chicago (IOMC), since 1915, is an independent 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization of distinguished leaders in the health field who collaborate to improve the health of the public. Drawing upon the expertise of a diverse membership and other regional leaders, the IOMC addresses critical health issues through a range of interdisciplinary approaches, including education, research, communication of trusted information, and community engagement. To learn more about the Institute’s initiatives and how to get involved, visit www.iomc.org.

