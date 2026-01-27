NEBRASKA, January 27 - CONTACT:

Governor Pillen Directs DHHS to Preserve Benefits for Eligible Youth in Care

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen signed an executive order (EO) to preserve federal earned benefits for eligible youth in the care of the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). This EO makes Nebraska the first state to respond via executive action to letters sent by the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Administration for Children and Families (ACF). The letters called on 39 states to take immediate action to protect vulnerable foster youth and disallow state child welfare agencies the ability to divert their earned Social Security survivor benefits.

Gov. Pillen was joined at the signing event by Alex J. Adams, assistant secretary of ACF; Martha Verno, deputy assistant secretary for external affairs at ACF; Senator Brian Hardin, Health and Human Services committee chairman; Dr. Steve Corsi, CEO of DHHS, and Dr. Alyssa Bish, director of the Division of Children and Family Services.

“Safeguarding survivor benefits recognizes both the child’s right to these funds and our obligation to act in their best interest,” said Gov. Pillen. “Protecting these resources helps ensure youth in our care have greater stability as they prepare for independence.”

This executive order ensures that federal survivors’ benefits administered by the Social Security Administration (SSA), the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), and the Railroad Retirement Board (RRB) are conserved and made available to children in the care of DHHS as they transition into adulthood.

Benefits administered by those entities and previously used by DHHS to offset foster care costs, will now be preserved in an appropriate account type that best serves and supports the youth.

“The Trump Administration commends Governor Pillen and Nebraska for taking this bold and decisive step to protect the assets of children in foster care,” said Assistant Secretary Adams. “This action directly aligns with federal priorities to ensure foster youth have access to resources rightfully intended to support their success and future independence.”

Youth will receive financial literacy education and an annual account detailing their benefits. Benefits may be disbursed to the youth upon completing certain milestones with any remaining balance released upon exiting the state’s custody.

“Governor Pillen has been clear that these benefits are the rightful property of these children,” said CEO Dr. Steve Corsi. “Survivorship benefits are often the last gift a child will receive from their deceased parents and it is not right for DHHS to continue capturing these funds.”

“Ensuring our systems truly support the youth and children in our care is critical,” said CFS Director Dr. Alyssa Bish. “We have a responsibility to prepare them for the future and help them thrive and this order moves us meaningfully closer to that goal.”

