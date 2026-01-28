NEBRASKA, January 28 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Gov. Pillen Leads Husker Student-Athletes and Others in Governor’s Wellness Walk

LINCOLN, NE – Husker student-athletes joined Governor Jim Pillen and others in taking a few laps around the field at Hawks Championship Center Tuesday for his annual Governor’s Wellness Walk. The event highlights the importance of physical activity as part of a healthy lifestyle. This year, organizers are adding a new challenge as part of America’s 250th anniversary.

“Our health is one of the most important things we can take care of in our day-to-day lives,” said Gov. Pillen. “You don’t have to be a nutritionist to make active, healthy choices each day. For me, it’s spiritual and mental, and it’s about maintaining a routine -- taking that extra step every day to be the best version of myself; not just for me, but also for my family.”

The Governor’s Wellness Walk is an annual call for all Nebraskans to engage in healthy habits, especially daily physical activity, as one of the many steps people can do to avoid significant health issues. This year, the event also serves as the official kick-off for the America 250 Challenge, a free online activity-tracking challenge produced by the Nebraska Sports Council as part of its WellPower Movement program.

The WellPower Movement, which has more than 9,800 active members, provides virtual badges and gift card prizes to those who log their physical activity during the year. Those who log more than 250 miles by June 30 will earn an America 250 badge and will be entered into the grand prize drawing. Winners will be announced on July 4.

“Husker coaches and athletes in every sport know the benefits of competitive practice,” said Mlnarik. “We are calling on all Nebraskans to be competitive with their health, especially boosting our daily physical activity to live healthier and more productive lives.”

Gov. Pillen and Mlnarik were joined by Dr. Tim Tesmer, chief medical officer at the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and Director Daryl Bohac of the State Historical Society in addressing walkers prior to hitting the football field. First Lady Suzanne Pillen also joined the group in completing several laps.

“Physical activity is essential to both our physical and mental health, yet too many Nebraskans are not moving enough,” said Dr. Timothy Tesmer, chief medical officer at the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. “The good news is that even small steps, like 30 minutes of movement a day, can make a powerful difference. We all have the power to improve our health through everyday choices.”

"Nebraskans will be celebrating our nation's 250th birthday in a variety of ways as we reflect on that pivotal moment in 1776 when the Declaration of Independence was signed and the Revolutionary War began,” noted Dir. Bohac. “This marks the kick-off of the Nebraska Sports Council's America 250 Challenge, asking Nebraskans to get moving! It’s going to be fun to see how Nebraska stacks up with other states holding similar challenges."

In addition to walking and running, other types of physical activity are also eligible to qualify for the America 250 Challenge including, biking, strength training, hiking and other sports activities. Participants should log onto the portal to register and track their activities. Throughout the year, virtual badges will be awarded to participants for every 50 miles of activity achieved.

For more information about the program, go to wellpowermovement.com. Look for the program under the ‘Challenges’ tab.