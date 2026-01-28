Weedex Lawn Care Marks 24 Years Serving Dallas-Fort Worth Homeowners

Weedex Lawn Care, a family-owned provider, maintains an A+ BBB rating while expanding its North Texas residential service to over 50 DFW communities since 2001.

LEWISVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Family-owned lawn care company founded in 2001 has grown to serve more than 50 North Texas communities while maintaining A+ BBB rating Weedex Lawn Care enters its 24th year of operation in 2025, continuing a track record of residential lawn care service across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex that began when brothers Tom and Ron Poen founded the company in September 2001.What started as a commercial lawn care operation has evolved into one of North Texas's established residential lawn care providers. Weedex Lawn Care expanded into residential services in 2005 and now delivers its 8-round annual treatment program to homeowners in more than 50 cities throughout the region, including Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Plano, Frisco, and McKinney.The company operates from its Lewisville headquarters with a workforce where more than 80 percent of staff members have remained with the organization for five years or longer. New technicians complete a 30-day training program before servicing customer lawns independently, a practice the company credits with maintaining service consistency across its coverage area."When my brother and I started this company, we wanted to build something different from the national chains, a local business where customers talk to real people who understand North Texas lawns," said Tom Poen, President of Weedex Lawn Care. "Twenty-four years later, we still answer our own phones at our Lewisville office, and that direct relationship with homeowners remains central to how we operate."Poen, who brings more than 30 years of lawn care industry experience to the company, oversees operations alongside CEO Felisha Weir and COO Brennen Weir. The leadership team has guided the organization through two decades of growth while maintaining accreditation with the Better Business Bureau since 2008, where Weedex Lawn Care holds an A+ rating.Customer response has reflected that continuity. The company has accumulated more than 1,500 customer reviews and earned Nextdoor's Neighborhood Favorite designation three consecutive years from 2021 through 2023. The recognition comes from verified recommendations by neighbors within the communities the company serves.The 8-round treatment program addresses challenges specific to North Texas turf, including pre- and post-emergent weed control, fertilization timed to regional growing seasons, nutsedge and dallisgrass management, grub prevention, and fire ant control. Additional services include core aeration, lawn fungus treatment, and tree and shrub care.Weedex Lawn Care holds licensing through the Texas Department of Agriculture for plant, pest, and weed control in ornamental plant and turf areas. The company maintains membership in the Lewisville Area Chamber of Commerce and the National Association of Landscape Professionals.Homeowners in the Dallas-Fort Worth area can request service information by calling (972) 727-9207 or visiting the company website.About Weedex Lawn CareWeedex Lawn Care is a family-owned residential lawn care company headquartered in Lewisville, Texas. Founded in 2001, the company provides fertilization, weed control, aeration, tree and shrub care, and specialty lawn treatments to homeowners across more than 50 cities in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. For more information, visit https://weedexlawn.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.