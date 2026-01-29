Sunspace Charleston Earns Four National Awards, Named Top Sunroom Dealership in North America for 2025

Randall and Rhonda Custer, winners of the Top Dealership Sunspace Awards The Top Sunroom Dealer in North America Sunspace Charleston

Local sunroom company sweeps Sunspace corporate honors, reinforcing its position as the Lowcountry's premier outdoor living specialist

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sunspace Charleston , a leading sunroom dealership serving Charleston, SC and the surrounding Lowcountry region, today announced it has received four prestigious awards from Sunspace, the industry's premier manufacturer of sunrooms , screen rooms, and patio enclosures. The recognition, announced at the company's 2025 dealer conference, positions Sunspace Charleston as the top-performing dealer among 230 branded and authorized dealerships across the United States and Canada.The awards include: Dealer of the Year, the top dealer in all of Sunspace within North America; Most Progressive Dealership; Platinum Club Member for exceeding $1 million in sales; and Top Dealer in the US. This exceptional recognition reflects the company's commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction."This recognition fuels our commitment to the Lowcountry. Whether it's a three-season sunroom in Mount Pleasant or a screen enclosure in Summerville, we're here to help families enjoy outdoor living at its best." said Randall Custer, who owns and operates Sunspace Charleston with his wife Rhonda Custer. He brings more than 22 years of experience as a licensed general contractor to the company, which the couple has operated since 2017.The Charleston-area sunroom company has distinguished itself through its comprehensive product offerings, which include Model 300 and 400 Sunrooms for three-season and four-season use. Model 100 and 200 Screen Rooms, acrylic and composite patio covers, and the WeatherMaster line of windows and doors. This versatility has enabled Sunspace Charleston to serve diverse customer needs across the region."Our customers become family to us. We take the time to understand how they want to use their space, and we don't consider a project complete until they're thrilled with the result. That personal touch is what sets us apart" added Rhonda Custer.The company's reputation for quality workmanship is reflected in its perfect 5-star Google rating and its BuildZoom ranking among the top 10 percent of South Carolina contractors, with a score of 103. These third-party validations complement the recognition from Sunspace Sunrooms and underscore the dealership's standing as a trusted partner for homeowners investing in outdoor living improvements.Furthering their commitment to the Lowcountry, the Custers recently opened Sunspace Bluffton due to the influx of sales from the Bluffton area. The sister location now serves Hilton Head, Bluffton, Sun City, Hampton Lakes, and surrounding communities.About Sunspace CharlestonSunspace Charleston, is an award-winning sunroom dealership serving Charleston, SC, Summerville, and the greater Lowcountry region. Owned and operated by Randall and Rhonda Custer since 2017, the company specializes in sunrooms, screen rooms, patio covers, and WeatherMaster windows and doors. As the top-ranked Sunspace dealer in North America, Sunspace Charleston combines industry-leading products with expert installation backed by more than two decades of general contracting experience. The company maintains a 5-star Google rating and ranks among the top 10 percent of South Carolina contractors according to BuildZoom.

