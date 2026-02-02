The Windsor Court Announces Return of Its Beloved Themed Afternoon Teas in Le Salon

Afternoon Tea at The Windsor Court Afternoon Tea Service at The Windsor Court Tea Tier at The Windsor Court The Windsor Court The Windsor Court

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- An enduring New Orleans tradition with a whimsical twist returns as Le Salon at The Windsor Court, an elegant escape in the heart of a legendary city, unveils its lineup of themed afternoon teas for the year. Thoughtfully curated to reflect seasonal moments, cultural celebrations and playful imagination, each themed tea brings an elevated and immersive experience to the hotel’s signature afternoon tea service.Adult focused themed teas are $105 per adult while the family friendly themed teas are $95 per adult and $60 per child which includes tax and gratuity. Reservations are encouraged and can be made through OpenTable or by calling (504) 596-4773. Seatings are from 11am - 2pm.2026 Themed Tea Schedule• Mardi Gras Tea – Jan. 31 & Feb. 1 - Inspired by the colors, flavors and spirit of Carnival, with nods to king cake and New Orleans indulgence.• Galentine’s Tea – Feb. 14 - A chic celebration of friendship featuring playful sweets and festive touches.• Irish Tea (Adults Only) – March 15 - A spirited St. Patrick’s Day-inspired tea with Irish flavors and flair.• Easter Tea – April 4 & 5 - A pastel-perfect celebration of the season with elegant spring confections.• Mother’s Day Tea – May 9 & 10 - A refined tea experience honoring mothers with floral accents and sweet indulgences.• Princess Tea – June 20 & 21 - A magical tea fit for royalty, designed especially for families and young guests.• Prohibition Tea (Adults Only) – July 18 - A 1920s-inspired speakeasy-style afternoon tea with vintage flair.• Mad Hatter Tea – Aug. 8 & 9 - A delightfully quirky tea inspired by whimsy and wonder.• LGBTEA (Adults Only) – Sept. 5 - A vibrant and celebratory tea honoring love, pride and community.• Bingo & Bubbles – Sept. 26 - Pairs classic bingo fun with flowing bubbles and a refined afternoon tea spread, proving that elegance and a little competitive spirit can absolutely coexist.• Halloween Tea – Oct. 24 & 25 - A spooky-chic tea blending playful fright with refined indulgence.• Holiday Tea – Nov. 27 through Dec. 31 - A festive favorite returning for the season, complete with holiday sweets and seasonal cheer.As one of the most treasured, traditional afternoon tea served in New Orleans, The Windsor Court presents a beautiful British experience in Le Salon every Friday, Saturday and Sunday 11 am – 2 pm for $80 per adult and $50 per child.Tea in Le Salon offers a selection of 30 of the finest loose-leaf variety brews, decadent English tea sandwiches, house-made seasonal scones served with raspberry preserves, Devoshire creme, Lemon Curd & Vanilla Bean Whipped Cream, the stand’s top tier holds the coveted sweet treats, Chocolate Covered Strawberry & Truffle, Miniature Cake and Tartlet while a harpist or pianist sets the ambiance. Service includes a properly brewed pot of tea, and enchanting selection of English Tea Sandwiches, Seasonal Scones with Clotted Cream and a final course of Gourmet Desserts. Full afternoon tea menu is linked here.To learn more about The Windsor Court call 800.262.2662 or visit thewindsorcourt.com, and follow on Facebook @thewindsorcourt and Instagram @thewindsorcourt.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.