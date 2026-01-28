ICE Lodges Arrest Detainer on Criminal Illegal Alien Monster Charged with Raping 11-Year-Old and Holding 10-Year-Old Sister at Knifepoint in Georgia

WASHINGTON — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged an arrest detainer on Kenneth Moreno Guzman, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, who is charged with the rape of an 11-year-old girl while her 10-year-old sister was in the room and threatened with a knife in Georgia. According to the Bulloch County Sheriff's Office, Guzman forcibly broke into a back door of a family’s home on January 12, 2025, and proceeded to rape an 11-year-old girl and held her 10-year-old sister at knifepoint.

“Another horrific tragedy for two innocent children by the hands of a criminal illegal alien. This monster should have never been in our country in the first place,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “These are the victims President Trump and Secretary Noem are fighting for and the media and sanctuary politicians ignore. We have lodged an arrest detainer to ensure ICE is notified to arrest this creep before he can prey on more innocent children.”

Guzman faces multiple charges including rape, statutory rape, aggravated child molestation, aggravated sodomy, cruelty towards children, home invasion, false imprisonment, burglary, aggravated assault with a knife. He was previously arrested by local law enforcement. On March 8, 2023, Moreno Guzman was arrested by the Statesboro Georgia Sheriff's Office for driving without a license and registration.

He illegally entered the U.S. in 2016 and was removed. He chose to commit a felony by illegally re-entering the United States at an unknown date and location.

DHS law enforcement is protecting American communities every day from another senseless tragedy like this taking place in another town, to another family. Victims of illegal alien crime may receive support from the Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement (VOICE) Office by contacting 1-855-488-6423.

