DHS Highlights More Worst of the Worst Including Kidnappers, Pedophiles, Violent Assailants, and Perpetrators of Fraud Arrested Yesterday in Minnesota

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) highlights more worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens arrested in Minnesota yesterday during Operation Metro Surge, including those convicted of kidnapping, child rape, assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm, assault, and possession of fraudulent documents.

“Just yesterday, DHS law enforcement arrested several repeat offenders including a criminal illegal alien convicted of kidnapping, robbery, felony larceny, and assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Our law enforcement officers are risking their lives to arrest these thugs — some RELEASED from Minnesota jails — and are saving countless American lives by getting these criminals out of our country. 70% of all ICE arrests nationwide are of illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the U.S. Check out more of the worst of the worst we arrested in Minnesota at wow.dhs.gov/Minnesota.”

Criminal illegal aliens arrested during Operation Metro Surge yesterday include:

Bee Yang, a criminal illegal alien from Thailand with a final order of removal from 2015, convicted of first-degree kidnapping, assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm, robbery with a dangerous weapon, breaking and entering, felony larceny, and larceny of a motor vehicle.

Wilson Johny Encalada Molina, a criminal illegal alien from Ecuador with a final order of removal from 2023, charged with rape in the third-degree victim under the age of 17 and malicious punishment of a child, and convicted of endangering the welfare of a child.

Ian Mwangi Irungu, a criminal illegal alien from Kenya convicted of selling heroine and dangerous drugs.

Melvin Yobany Hernandez Espana, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras convicted of assault.

Serigo Quintero Romero, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico who was previously apprehended for illegal entry three times and has a final order of removal from 2012. He also attempted to defraud the U.S. immigration system by presenting a fraudulent lawful permanent resident card to an immigration official.

Oliverio Otoniel Francisco-Esteban, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico with a final order of removal from 2015 and who has been removed from the United States on five different occasions. He was convicted of three counts of driving under the influence of liquor, possessing fraudulent immigration documents, illegal entry and re-entry, and currently has an outstanding warrant from the Springfield Ohio Sheriff's Office for failure to appear.

