DHS Deports 3 Former Members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, a Terrorist Organization, to Iran

The three Iranian KSTs illegally entered the U.S. during the Biden administration

WASHINGTON – On Monday, January 26, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) deported three known or suspected terrorists (KSTs) who entered the U.S. during the Biden administration, all of whom are former members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, a terrorist organization.

Ehsan Khaledi

Mohammad Mehrani

Morteza Nasirikakolaki

“Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, the Department of Homeland Security is getting the worst of the worst out of our country and keeping them out – including violent gang members, murderers, pedophiles, and, in this instance, known or suspected terrorists,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “The American people deserve a safe and secure homeland, free from the threat of foreign terrorism and that is exactly what Secretary Noem has been fighting to give them every single day for over a year now. The Trump administration will not allow criminal illegal aliens who wish to inflict harm upon innocent Americans to walk the streets of our communities. They will be arrested, and they will be deported.”

The three Iranian KSTs are Ehsan Khaledi, Mohammad Mehrani, and Morteza Nasirikakolaki. All three individuals are former members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps – which President Trump designated as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) in 2019.

Both Mehrani and Khaledi entered the U.S. illegally in Southern California in 2024 – Mehrani in September and Khaledi in October. Nasirikakolaki entered illegally in November 2024, when he was encountered by Border Patrol near San Luis, Arizona.

70 percent of those arrested by ICE are convicted criminals or have criminal charges. During President Trump’s first year, ICE arrested 43,305 potential national security risks. Under President Trump ICE has arrested and removed over 1,400 KSTs and arrested more than 7,400 gang members.

