WOW.DHS.GOV: ICE Arrests Worst of the Worst Including Murderers, Child Abusers, and Violent Assailants

See the criminal monsters ICE is removing from your community at wow.dhs.gov

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) highlights more worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens arrested across the country yesterday, including violent criminal illegal aliens convicted of murder, child cruelty, assault, and battery.

“President Trump and Secretary Noem unleashed ICE to target the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens. Yesterday, ICE arrested murderers, child abusers, and violent assailants,” said a DHS Spokesperson. “These are the type of thugs we are getting off the streets and out of our country every single day. 70% of all ICE arrests are of criminal illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the United States. Americans can see for themselves what criminals have been removed from their community at WOW.DHS.Gov.”

Yesterday’s worst of the worst arrests include:

Christian Mayorga-Rodriguez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico convicted of murder in Los Angeles County, California.

Jose Garcia-Mendoza, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico convicted of child cruelty: possible injury/death in Santa Maria, California.

Hector Romero-Vanegas, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador convicted of assault in Riverhead, New York.

Juan Perez-Diaz, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico convicted of battery in Tampa, Florida.

Carlos Alonzo-Coc, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala convicted of five driving under the influence charges in Nebraska.

Americans can see more worst of the worst arrested in their communities on our webpage WOW.DHS.Gov.

# # #