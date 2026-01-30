Soulcial Kitchen and Fresh Harvest 365 Expand Award-Winning 'Currency of Caring' Program to the Philippines

Fresh Harvest 365 Currency of Caring

True food access is about more than calories—it’s about dignity, trust, and human connection...Partnering with Soulcial Kitchen allows us to bring a proven, values-driven model to the Philippines.” — Demetrius Bledsoe, CEO, Fresh Harvest 365

BARANGAY OKOY, SANTA FE, CEBU, PHILIPPINES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Soulcial Kitchen , in partnership with Fresh Harvest 365, LLC, today announced the launch of the Currency of Caring (CoC) program in the Philippines, marking the seventh global location where the innovative, dignity-centered food access initiative has been deployed. The Philippines joins a growing list of communities served through the program, including Illinois, Missouri, Louisiana, Kansas, Colorado, and Rwanda, Africa.The pilot launch will begin in early February 2026 in Barangay Okoy, Santa Fe, Cebu, extending the reach of the award-winning Currency of Caring model to Southeast Asia for the first time.The Currency of Caringprogram is a community-powered system that transforms generosity into nourishment. Individuals and organizations purchase Currency of Caring tokens, which are then distributed by trusted community leaders to neighbors experiencing food insecurity or hardship. Each token carries a designated value (₱200 PHP in this pilot) and can be redeemed for a chef-prepared meal at participating local food partners, ensuring dignity, choice, and respect at every point of engagement.Initial participating partners include Stix Smoke House at MJ Square, with additional local restaurants expected to join as the program expands. Distribution of Currency of Caring tokens will be coordinated through the Barangay Captain and local officials, who will identify and uplift individuals and families in need while reinforcing positive community engagement.“True food access is about more than calories—it’s about dignity, trust, and human connection,” said Demetrius L. Bledsoe, CEO of Fresh Harvest 365, LLC. “Partnering with Soulcial Kitchen allows us to bring a proven, values-driven model to the Philippines—one that meets immediate needs while strengthening community bonds. This is about planting seeds of compassion that grow far beyond a single meal.”Originally developed by Soulcial Kitchen in the United States, the Currency of Caringinitiative has been recognized nationally for its innovative approach to hunger relief, blending social enterprise, community partnership, and hospitality-driven solutions. To date, the program has enabled hundreds of thousands of meals to be shared across multiple states and countries, while empowering local businesses and honoring the dignity of every guest served.Fresh Harvest 365 extends heartfelt gratitude to Michael and Joan Nepangue for their leadership and support in helping bring the Currency of Caring program to Cebu. The partners also invite additional organizations, local leaders, and supporters to join in expanding this movement of compassion throughout the Philippines and beyond.About Fresh Harvest 365, LLCFresh Harvest 365, LLC is a community-focused organization committed to developing innovativeo, sustainable solutions that address food insecurity and social equity. Through strategic partnerships and grassroots collaboration, Fresh Harvest 365 works to strengthen local food systems and uplift communities around the world.About Soulcial KitchenSoulcial Kitchen is an award-winning social enterprise and nonprofit ecosystem based in Illinois, dedicated to educating, empowering, and restoring lives through food. Soulcial Kitchen is the creator of the Currency of Caringinitiative, a nationally recognized model that partners with local restaurants and food entrepreneurs to deliver chef-prepared meals with dignity, choice, and community impact. Learn more at: www.SoulcialKitchen.com and www.CurrencyofCaring.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.