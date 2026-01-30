Evansville Radiology Joins Strategic Radiology, Adding Clinical Depth and Regional Leadership to the Coalition

M. Adam Hubbard, MD

Strategic Radiology announces the addition of Evansville Radiology, P.C. to its membership.

EVANSVILLE, IN, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Strategic Radiology, a national coalition of 49 independent, physician-owned radiology practices, today announced the addition of Evansville Radiology, P.C. to its membership, bringing a highly experienced team recognized for clinical excellence and strong community partnerships into the coalition.

Evansville Radiology’s team of 23 subspecialty trained physicians provides comprehensive radiology coverage at hospitals and outpatient imaging centers throughout southern Indiana and the surrounding Tri-State region.

“Evansville Radiology brings both scale and depth to the Strategic Radiology coalition,” said Dr. Scott Bundy, CEO of Strategic Radiology. “Their 23-physician team offers a broad range of subspecialty expertise while remaining deeply connected to the communities they serve. That combination of clinical strength and local focus aligns perfectly with our mission to support independent radiology practices nationwide.”

Their physicians are actively engaged in medical leadership at the local, state, and national levels. Within the Deaconess Health System, the group participates in key committees and multidisciplinary conferences focused on quality, safety, and clinical collaboration, including the Medical Executive Council, Quality Assurance, Trauma, Radiation Safety, and cancer-focused conferences. The practice is also deeply committed to active involvement in local initiatives, education, and service efforts that support the health and well-being of their community. This leadership involvement and community engagement reflects the practice’s commitment to accountability, teamwork, and advancing patient care.

“Joining Strategic Radiology allows our practice to collaborate with peers who share our commitment to independence, quality, and continuous improvement,” said Dr. Adam Hubbard, President of Evansville Radiology. “We see membership as an opportunity to exchange best practices, strengthen our operations, and ensure we remain well-positioned to serve patients and healthcare partners in a rapidly evolving environment.”

Evansville Radiology’s addition further strengthens Strategic Radiology’s growing national network of independent practices united around shared clinical, operational, and strategic goals.

Established in 2009, Strategic Radiology (SR) is a national coalition of 49 privately owned, independent radiology practices that have come together to improve quality, gain operational efficiencies, and shape the future of private practice radiology. SR established the nation’s first imaging-specific Patient Safety Organization listed by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, and offers members shared savings through group purchasing, strategic partnerships, and proprietary services. Learn more at StrategicRadiology.org.

