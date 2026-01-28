TBI Special Agents Investigating Knoxville Officer-Involved Shooting

At the request of 6th Judicial District Attorney General Charme Allen, TBI agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting that occurred Wednesday morning in Knoxville.

Preliminary information indicates that just before 10:30 a.m., officers with the Knoxville Police Department (KPD) responded to an apartment complex along Tillery Road after receiving information that a 15-year-old girl, who was the subject of a Tennessee Endangered Child Alert, was at that location. Upon arrival, officers assigned to KPD’s Special Operations Squad entered the apartment and located the child along with an adult male. While attempting to detain the man, he reportedly produced a firearm and pointed it at officers. Two officers fired their weapons, striking him. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The 15-year-old was not injured during the incident.

TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for her further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.