Clear Digital’s Sho CMS Software Wins Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Best of 2025

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clear Digital ’s Sho CMS software has won in the Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Best of 2025 within the Primary Education category.The Best of 2025 Awards celebrate educational technology from the last 12 months that has excelled and shone in supporting teachers, students, and education professionals in the classroom, for professional development or general management of education resources and learning. Judged by a panel of industry experts, winning an Award of Excellence is more than just acknowledgement from Tech & Learning’s editors, it’s a showcase of which products are truly going above and beyond to contribute to the education sector.The Tech & Learning editorial team have shared that “The awards bought a huge number of high quality entries. Our panel of industry experts judged the winning products to be those that were most impactful in helping schools improve teaching and learning during 2025. Every winner should be really proud of their accomplishments - a well-deserved congratulations from the entire awards team.”The Tech & Learning judges evaluated nominees on perceived Data Privacy & Governance, Integration & Interoperability, and Outcomes & Impact. Upon evaluation, the Tech & Learning judges remarked, "Sho feels like a clean 'control center' for district signage—easy scheduling, Canva/PosterMyWall imports, Google Sheets live updates, and the ability to blast emergency alerts to screens when it matters."The Clear Digital team is honored to have been selected among the prestigious winners of Tech & Learning’s Best of 2025 winners. To learn more about the award-winning Sho signage software, visit Clear Digital's website, where Sho is currently free to try for 30 days. You can read more about our success on the Tech & Learning website, in the regular newsletter and other promotional channels from the publication in the coming weeks.About Clear Digital:Clear Digital provides a complete ecosystem of digital signage hardware and intuitive signage software. Our Sho CMS platform empowers users to manage and broadcast dynamic content with total ease. We pair this software with a premium hardware lineup featuring vivid video walls, outdoor displays, and mobile digital posters. These integrated solutions help corporate, retail, and government leaders communicate more effectively with their audiences. As a Clear Touch affiliate, we focus on delivering reliable technology that simplifies complex visual messaging. Learn how we transform communication at www.getcleardigital.com

