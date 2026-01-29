Coro Health and CareLink360 Announce Content Distribution Partnership to Expand Engagement and Wellness in Home Health

Partnership marks Coro Health’s move into booming home-health care industry

Home health opens an entirely new opportunity to deliver meaningful, therapeutic, and uplifting content beyond traditional care environments” — David Schofman, Founder

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coro Health, a leading provider of music, faith, and entertainment engagement solutions for senior living and acute care, today announced a new content distribution partnership with CareLink360, a technology-enabled home health platform focused on improving connection, engagement, and quality of life for patients and families.

Through this partnership, Coro Health’s curated Music, Faith, and Entertainment content will be delivered to CareLink360’s home health customers via the CareLink360 Digital Health Companion®, expanding the tablet’s existing engagement and wellness offerings.

Home health represents a significant new market for Coro Health, whose solutions are already widely used across senior living communities, hospitals, and post-acute care settings. As home health continues to grow rapidly—outpacing senior living in both scale and adoption—this partnership enables Coro Health to extend its proven engagement model directly into the home, supporting individuals where they live.

“Home health opens an entirely new opportunity to deliver meaningful, therapeutic, and uplifting content beyond traditional care environments,” said David Schofman, CEO of Coro Health. “By partnering with CareLink360, we’re able to reach individuals aging-in-place with our clinically proven music, faith, and entertainment experiences that support emotional well-being, connection, and quality of life.”

The multi-patented CareLink360 Digital Health Companion® is a safe, secure and easy to use platform designed specifically for aging adults and home health use. In addition to Coro Health’s content, the CareLink360 offers users, families, and care teams:

• Live video calling

• Photo and video sharing

• Appointment, hydration, medication and other important health and wellness reminders

• Family engagement tools

• Insight reports that identify cognitive stability or decline along with other health and wellness indicators allowing family caregivers and extended care teams from home care agencies the ability to dynamically change care plans

The Digital Health Companion® also houses a comprehensive library of health and wellness resources, including cognitive exercises and physical fitness modules, all designed to support person-centered care through a holistic approach to health and well-being.

“This partnership strengthens our mission to keep our users connected, engaged, and supported at home,” said David S. DuPlay, CEO of CareLink360 and Co-Founder and CEO of Unity Global Care Inc. “Coro Health’s content enhances our platform by adding trusted, familiar, and emotionally resonant experiences that complement clinical care and deepen family involvement.”

By combining CareLink360’s home health technology with Coro Health’s industry-leading engagement content, the partnership delivers a differentiated solution for home health providers seeking to improve patient satisfaction, engagement, and overall outcomes.

Highlights of Coro Health’s Therapeutic Wellness Solutions:

MusicFirst: A groundbreaking music solution with a vast library spanning eight decades, designed to cater to both communal and individual preferences. Its patented Music Prescription Builder™ technology curates’ dynamic therapeutic music programs, enhancing dining, social events, activities, and personal needs within daily living.

FaithFirst: A bespoke spiritual support service offering over 1,000 hours of content across seven faith traditions. It's crafted to nurture the spiritual well-being of individuals in healthcare settings, featuring sermons, prayers, meditation, education and sacred text.

Home Radio: An exclusive selection of genre-based radio stations, free from commercials or DJ interruptions, powered by the Music Prescription Builder™ technology. It features a broad range of music from iconic artists across generations.

EnrichFirst: Includes over 200 Old Time Radio Show along with Couch Concerts

About Coro Health:

Established in 2009 with its headquarters in Austin, Texas, Coro Health has risen to become the leading music, faith and entertainment streaming services tailored specifically for the healthcare sector. The company offers a comprehensive, fully licensed, cloud-based streaming solution that is commercial-free. Their suite of products are designed to provide both therapy and entertainment across various healthcare demographics, including senior living, acute care and home health. Coro Health's pioneering product, MusicFirst, has been clinically proven to reduce both agitation and depression and stands out as the contemporary healthcare community's go-to music platform. It boasts a unique Music Prescription Builder™, devised by an expert team of music therapists, designers, and neuroscientists. This innovative tool creates personalized music programs for individuals with specific targeted therapeutic outcomes.

About CareLink360:

At CareLink360, our mission is to Change to The Way The World Ages by being the global leader in assisting our clients to deliver high-quality, person-and-patient centered care across the care continuum; through our integrated, patented, and easy to use Digital Health Companion. We strive to mitigate the global epidemic of isolation and loneliness which affects people of all ages, races, gender, and socioeconomic backgrounds. The current competitive landscape consists of browser and web-based applications which require a base knowledge of user technology. The CareLink360 Digital Health Companion, is currently the single device in the market that was designed from the ground up to accommodate non-technical users and is protected under four US patents.

For more information about CareLink360, visit www.mycarelink360.com.

For more information about Coro Health, visit www.corohealth.com



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.