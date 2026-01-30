Center for Digital Education and National School Boards Association Name 2025 Tech Innovation and LEAD Award Winners

The 2025 Innovative Technology Integration Awards and LEAD Awards honor K–12 districts and education leaders nationwide.

Honorees set the national standard for digital learning, equity, and systemwide innovation in K–12 education

These districts are being recognized not just for adopting technology, but for having a clear vision for how it can improve outcomes, and for governing it well.” — Brian Cohen, Vice President of the Center for Digital Education

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Center for Digital Education (CDE) , in partnership with the National School Boards Association (NSBA) , today announced the winners of the 2025 Innovative Technology Integration Awards and the inaugural Leadership in Education and Digital Innovation (LEAD) Awards. The awards recognize K–12 school districts and education leaders advancing learning, operations, and equity through the strategic, responsible use of technology, including AI, data, and digital systems, at scale. Now in its 2nd year, the Innovative Technology Integration Awards program expanded in 2025 with the launch of the LEAD Award, recognizing the critical role of leadership in translating emerging technologies into sustained, districtwide practice.“These districts are being recognized not just for adopting technology, but for having a clear vision for how it can improve outcomes, and for governing it well,” said Brian Cohen, Vice President of the Center for Digital Education. “They’ve built coherent systems that connect leadership, instruction, operations, and equity, and that’s what separates lasting innovation from experimentation.”2025 Innovative Technology Integration Award WinnersDistricts Serving Less than 10,000 Students* Clark County Public Schools (KY)Recognized for building a cohesive, districtwide digital ecosystem that expands blended and virtual learning, strengthens real-time data use, and ensures equitable access through a robust 1:1 program and emerging STEM pathways.* Columbia Union School District (CA)Recognized for its intentional integration of instructional technology, data-informed decision-making, and professional learning models that support personalized learning and long-term sustainability.* New Hyde Park–Garden City Park Union Free School District (NY)Recognized for leveraging technology to modernize instruction and operations while maintaining a strong focus on equity, accessibility, and instructional coherence across schools.Districts Serving 10,001–60,000 Students* Agua Fria Union High School District (AZ)Recognized for its nationally visible leadership in responsible artificial intelligence integration, including in-house application development, districtwide AI literacy, and data systems that empower educators and students.* Township High School District 211 (IL)Recognized for aligning curriculum, data, and digital tools at scale, creating systems that support instructional consistency, real-time insight, and innovative teaching practices across a complex district.Districts Serving More than 60,001 Students* Clark County School District (NV)Recognized for its systemwide approach to infrastructure modernization, cybersecurity, and digital learning at scale, serving one of the nation’s largest and most diverse student populations.* New York City Department of Education (NY)Recognized for advancing large-scale digital transformation, data capacity, and equitable access initiatives across the nation’s largest public school system.2025 LEAD Award Winners (Inaugural Year)The Leadership in Education and Digital Innovation (LEAD) Award honors superintendents and senior district leaders whose vision and execution have driven scalable, sustainable innovation through technology.“The inaugural LEAD Award underscores the critical role of leadership and governance in ensuring technology serves learning, not the other way around,” said Verjeana McCotter-Jacobs, Executive Director of the National School Boards Association. “These recipients demonstrate how strong school board leadership and superintendent collaboration create systems that are resilient, inclusive, and prepared for the future.”Districts Serving Less than 10,000 StudentsDr. Marnie Hazelton, Superintendent — Englewood Public School District (NJ)Recognized for leading districtwide innovation that aligns instructional vision, technology strategy, and community engagement to improve student outcomes.Districts Serving 10,001–60,000 Students* Matthew Joseph, Assistant Superintendent of Technology & Learning — New Bedford Public Schools (MA)Recognized for advancing cohesive digital learning systems, professional learning, and instructional technology strategies that support equity and consistency.* Josh Schumaker, Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum & Instruction — Township High School District 211 (IL)Recognized for integrating curriculum leadership with data and digital tools to scale instructional improvement and innovation.Districts Serving More than 60,001 StudentsDr. Marc Smith, Superintendent — Fort Bend Independent School District (TX)Recognized for leading large-scale digital transformation efforts that strengthen instructional alignment, operational efficiency, and equitable access.Award recipients will be formally recognized on Monday, February 2, 2026, during the NSBA Advocacy Institute in Washington, D.C., at an awards and presentation luncheon held as part of the NSBA Equity Institute.School districts and education leaders interested in applying for the 2026 Innovative Technology Integration Awards or LEAD Awards can learn more about the program criteria and application process by emailing connect@centerdigitaled.com.About the National School Boards AssociationFounded in 1940, the National School Boards Association’s (NSBA) purpose is to ensure each student everywhere has access to excellent and equitable public education governed by high-performing school board leaders and supported by the community. With members spread across the United States, the Virgin Islands, and Canada, NSBA is the only national organization representing school boards. Along with its member state associations and member public school districts representing locally elected school board officials serving millions of public school students, NSBA believes that public education is a civil right necessary to the dignity and freedom of the American people and that each child, regardless of their ability, ethnicity, socioeconomic status, identity, or citizenship, deserves equitable access to an education that maximizes their individual potential. https://www.nsba.org/home About the Center for Digital EducationThe Center for Digital Education (CDE) is a national media, events, and research and advisory institute focused on advancing education through technology. A division of e.Republic, CDE provides strategic insights, data-driven research, and innovative thought leadership to help K-12 and higher education leaders navigate the evolving digital landscape. Through its award-winning journalism, in-depth reports, membership communities, in-person events, CDE fosters collaboration between education institutions, private-sector partners, and policymakers to drive transformative change. From emerging technologies like AI and cybersecurity to digital equity and student success initiatives, CDE empowers decision-makers with the intelligence they need to create modern, resilient, and future-ready learning environments. Learn more at https://www.govtech.com/education About e.Republice.Republic is a mission-driven company focused on helping government and education organizations navigate change and drive innovation. Through market intelligence, media, and events, e.Republic provides trusted insights that connect industry leaders and public-sector decision-makers. Learn more at www.erepublic.com

