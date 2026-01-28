AMERICAN SWISS FOUNDATION CO-HOSTS 2026 FRIENDSHIP COCKTAIL AT THE WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM

DAVOS, SWITZERLAND, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On January 22, 2026, the American Swiss Foundation (ASF) co-hosted the “Swiss-American Friendship Cocktail” reception during the 2026 World Economic Forum Annual Meeting alongside the Swiss-American Parliamentary Association, the Swiss American Chamber of Commerce, and Accenture.The program featured remarks by leading Swiss and American business and diplomatic figures, including:• Ambassador Alexandre Fasel, State Secretary of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs• Ambassador Callista Gingrich, U.S. Ambassador to the Swiss Confederation and the Principality of Liechtenstein• H.E. Dr. Ralf Heckner (YL 2001), Swiss Ambassador to the United States• Andreas Berger, Chairman of the Swiss-American Chamber of Commerce and Group Chief Executive Officer at Swiss Re•Dr. Rahul Sahgal, CEO of the Swiss-American Chamber of Commerce, Member of ASF Swiss Advisory Council Executive CommitteeRobert J. Giuffra, Jr. (Young Leader 1996), Chair of the American Swiss Foundation and Co-Chair of Sullivan & Cromwell LLP, remarked: “For 80 years, the mission of the American Swiss Foundation has been to strengthen the ties between our two Sister Republics through person-to-person diplomacy. We’re delighted to co-host this gathering again in Davos with our valued partners, the Swiss-American Chamber of Commerce, Swiss-American Parliamentary Association, and Accenture.”Gabriela Lippe-Holst (YL 2005), Acqupart Holding AG and ASF Board Member, shared: “Progress begins when people come together, share ideas, listen and build trust. Helping to build and expand the network of the ASF Young Leaders alumni over the years has been a priority for me. Strong relationships between people create strong relationships between nations. Alumni of the ASF now serve in senior positions across government, business, technology and civil society allowing dialogue, exchange and long-term engagement.”Shantenae Robinson (YL 2025), Head, U.S. Strategic Partnerships at Aon, added: “As both an American Swiss Foundation alumna and a representative of a global employer, I’ve seen firsthand how the American–Swiss friendship creates lasting impact. Our shared values of innovation, democracy, and long-term investment in people translate into meaningful collaboration across industries. When leaders gather with intention, we strengthen not only transatlantic relationships, but also create the economic opportunity that powers both of our nations.”Among those present included four members of ASF’s Board: Dan Casserly, Gabriela Lippe-Holst (YL 2005), Dr. Manuel Rybach (YL 2008), and Bettina Schaller (YL 2011).Members of the Swiss Advisory Council included Ron Abegglen (YL 2017), Lutz Hegemann, Dr. Jérôme Haegeli, Daniel Kessler, Pasha Pourfallah, Bettina Schaller (YL 2011), and Benjamin Tueck (YL 2021).From the ASF Young Leaders community, additional attendees included: Chike Aguh (YL 2022), Šeherzada Paden (YL 2025), Shantenae Robinson (YL 2025), and Tamara Soyka (YL 2019), member of the ASF Alumni Committee.***About the American Swiss FoundationFounded in 1945 in response to World War II, the Foundation’s mission is to connect and engage Swiss and American leaders. Towards the end of the 20th century, two former U.S. Ambassadors to Switzerland, Shelby Cullom Davis and Faith Whittlesey, ushered in a new era for the small organization. They ultimately transformed the Foundation from an organization that was primarily social to one that focused on nurturing and investing in the next generation of leaders in both countries.In 1975, Ambassador Davis assumed an active leadership role with the Foundation. He served as chairman and president until 1989, and as honorary chairman until his passing in 1994. In 1989, Ambassador Whittlesey became chairman and president of the Foundation and launched the organization’s flagship program, the Young Leaders Conference.Today, Alumni of the past 35 conferences now number more than 1,600 leaders who shape the futures of the two countries, including members of U.S. Congress and Swiss parliamentarians, entrepreneurs and business executives, media professionals, and public policy experts.

