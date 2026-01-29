Mobile Medical Providers Founder Launches Nationwide Network to Expand Access to Advanced Care

Applied Science For Regeneration… Service Above Self… Excellence In All We Do. Mobile Medical Providers is a traveling regenerative clinician group reaching people in remote areas of the United States. Dr. Hector Molina, Dr. TJ Mundheim and Kyla Johnson, NP of Mobile Medical Providers in Irving, TX

Dr. Hector Molina, MD, Establishes "Fly-In" Physician Infrastructure to Bridge Regional Gaps in Regenerative Options.

We can mobilize anywhere in the country to assist underserved populations. This is about moving beyond localized solutions and bringing elite options to those who have traditionally been left behind.” — Dr. Hector Molina, MD, founder of Mobile Medical Providers.

IRVING, TX, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To address the lack of advanced medical options in remote and rural areas, Dr. Hector Molina, MD, founder of Mobile Medical Providers, has announced the launch of a nationwide physician network. Built on the mission of "Healthcare at Your Doorstep," this infrastructure allows a team of physicians, physician assistants, and nurse practitioners to mobilize to underserved areas across the country, delivering specialized care directly to patients.

The launch introduces a "traveling-to-you" concierge model. By pairing mobile on-site applications with telemedicine consultations, Dr. Molina provides patients in remote regions with access to acellular therapies that are typically found in major metropolitan hubs.

Focusing on Regional Accessibility

For Dr. Molina, a specialist in primary and regenerative care, the initiative centers on regional equity. The network creates a continuous cycle of care for populations that have historically lacked advanced options, providing a platform for physiological support that is not limited by a patient's zip code.

For decades, medical options in rural regions have often been limited by the availability of specialized facilities or the shelf-life of biological products. By utilizing the Regenerative Protein Array (RPA), Dr. Molina is moving past these logistical hurdles. The technology’s acellular nature—meaning it contains no live cells or DNA—removes the unpredictability found in earlier cellular treatments while providing a more robust protein profile compared to traditional therapies.

The Science of "Healthcare at Your Doorstep"

The protocol for Mobile Medical Providers utilizes the Regenerative Protein Array (RPA). As an acellular therapeutic, RPA represents a shift in technology beyond traditional PRP, stem cells, or exosomes. RPA contains over 300 healing proteins—a significantly higher protein count than what is typically found in standard PRP or Wharton’s Jelly—and focuses on signaling the body's natural repair mechanisms.

Because RPA is shelf-stable, it is uniquely suited for a mobile medical model. It eliminates the handling complexities and variability associated with live cellular products, allowing Dr. Molina’s team to deliver a consistent protein array across a wide range of clinical settings. This clinical consistency is vital for a mobile team that must maintain the highest standards of care while operating in diverse environments across the United States.

A New Standard for Mobile Medicine

The launch of Mobile Medical Providers represents a strategic shift toward a more agile healthcare infrastructure. By prioritizing physiologic signaling over temporary symptom management, Dr. Molina is establishing a precedent where advanced, non-surgical options are no longer a privilege of location.

Looking ahead, Dr. Molina intends to scale this network to meet the growing demand for specialized options that can be delivered safely outside of traditional hospital settings. This expansion ensures that the next evolution of regenerative science is accessible to any community where his team can mobilize, providing a necessary bridge between modern technology and the patients who need it most.

About Genesis Regenerative

Genesis Regenerative is a regenerative medicine company that develops and markets its advanced Regenerative Protein Array (RPA). The company is committed to establishing a new standard of care through ethical practices, comprehensive educational resources, and a dual-sided support system for both patients and clinicians.

https://genesisregenerative.com/

About Dr. Hector Molina, MD

Dr. Hector Molina, MD, is a Texas-based physician and the founder of Mobile Medical Providers. A leader in direct-to-patient care models, Dr. Molina specializes in integrating acellular technology with personalized medicine to support physiologic health and wellness in underserved and remote populations nationwide.

https://genesisregenerative.com/doctors/dr-hector-molina/

https://mobilemedproviders.com/

https://mdspecialtygroup.com/

