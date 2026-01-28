Governor Abbott Demands OAG Use Existing Tools To Eliminate CAIR’s Operations In Texas
TEXAS, January 28 - January 28, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release
Governor Greg Abbott today demanded the Office of the Attorney General use the authority of that office to strip the nonprofit status of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) and eliminate the ability of CAIR and its affiliates to operate in Texas.
"Voluminous documents detail the dangers posed to Texans by the Muslim Brotherhood, CAIR, and their affiliates," said Governor Abbott. "Regardless of the façade CAIR attempts to portray in press releases, CAIR cannot be allowed to use its 'nonprofit' status as a shield for sponsoring terror, advancing radical Islamism in Texas, or fronting for the Muslim Brotherhood. The same goes for other entities pretending to engage in charity by day, while sponsoring terror by night. Under Texas law, ‘the Texas Attorney General is the only elected official charged with regulating’ nonprofits that may be violating the law, including by examining their records and stripping their corporate charters. You have used these tools before; I urge you to use them now to combat CAIR."
Read the Governor's letter here.
Governor Abbott continues to take action to uphold the rule of law and defend Texas communities from threats posed by the Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR, including:
- Calling on CFISD to sever ties with CAIR-sponsored Islamic games
- Requesting that U.S. Secretary Bessent suspend CAIR’s tax-exempt status
- Directing DPS to launch criminal investigations into the Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR
- Designating the Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR as foreign terrorist organizations
- Ordering investigations into Sharia Courts
