Governor Abbott, HHSC Announce $44 Million In Grant Funding For Rural Hospitals

TEXAS, January 28 - January 28, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott announced today that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is making $44 million in grant funding available to eligible hospitals that serve rural communities.

“Texas relies on hardworking rural communities to keep our great state thriving,” said Governor Abbott. "This grant will strengthen qualifying rural hospitals with the financial assistance they need to support their fellow Texans. Together, we will expand access to rural healthcare and build a healthier, stronger Texas of tomorrow."

The Rural Health Financial Stabilization Grant provides support for rural hospitals determined by HHSC to be at moderate or high risk of financial instability. Each award amount will depend on the facility’s need.

HHSC provides grant funding and administers programs for rural hospitals in alignment with the Rural Hospital Services Strategic Plan, which aims to ensure continued access to hospital services for rural Texans.

“HHSC is grateful to Gov. Abbott and state lawmakers for this vital investment,” said HHS Executive Commissioner Stephanie Muth. “Rural hospitals are an integral part of the Texas health care infrastructure. These grants will strengthen long-term stability while expanding access to care and improving health outcomes in rural communities statewide.”

Qualified rural hospitals have until February 5 to complete the Rural Health Financial Stabilization Grant form.

For more information on the rural hospital grant and other related programs, visit the HHSC Rural Hospital Finance Assistance webpage.