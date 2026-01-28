Governor Abbott Amends, Renews Flooding Disaster Proclamation In January 2026

TEXAS, January 28 - January 28, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Proclamation

TO ALL TO WHOM THESE PRESENTS SHALL COME:

WHEREAS, I, GREG ABBOTT, Governor of the State of Texas, issued a disaster proclamation on July 4, 2025, as amended and renewed in subsequent proclamations, certifying that the heavy rainfall and flooding event that began on July 2, 2025, that included heavy rainfall and flash flooding, caused widespread and severe property damage, injury, or loss of life in several counties;

NOW, THEREFORE, in accordance with the authority vested in me by Section 418.014 of the Texas Government Code, I do hereby amend and renew the aforementioned proclamation and declare a disaster in Bandera, Bexar, Burnet, Caldwell, Coke, Comal, Concho, Edwards, Gillespie, Guadalupe, Hamilton, Kendall, Kerr, Kimble, Kinney, Lampasas, Llano, Mason, Maverick, McCulloch, Menard, Real, Reeves, San Saba, Schleicher, Sutton, Tom Green, Travis, Uvalde, and Williamson Counties;

Pursuant to Section 418.017 of the Texas Government Code, I authorize the use of all available resources of state government and of political subdivisions that are reasonably necessary to cope with this disaster.

Pursuant to Section 418.016 of the Texas Government Code, any regulatory statute prescribing the procedures for conduct of state business or any order or rule of a state agency that would in any way prevent, hinder, or delay necessary action in coping with this disaster shall be suspended upon written approval of the Office of the Governor. Any statutes that might prevent the transfer of bodies to families as soon as possible are hereby suspended, including Sections 264.514 and 264.515 of the Texas Family Code and Articles 49.04, 49.05, 49.10, and 49.25 of the Texas Code of Criminal Procedure. Further, to the extent that the enforcement of any state statute or administrative rule regarding contracting or procurement would impede any state agency’s emergency response that is necessary to protect life or property threatened by this declared disaster, I hereby authorize the suspension of such statutes and rules for the duration of this declared disaster.

In accordance with the statutory requirements, copies of this proclamation shall be filed with the applicable authorities.

IN TESTIMONY WHEREOF, I have hereunto signed my name and have officially caused the Seal of State to be affixed at my office in the City of Austin, Texas, this the 17th day of January, 2026.

GREG ABBOTT

Governor

ATTESTED BY:

JANE NELSON

Secretary of State

